Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis, October 29-31

Halloween at Central Station Hotel

Central Station Hotel, 545 S. Main

Friday, October 29th, 5 p.m.

While on Main, march into the Central Station Hotel for your Day of Judgment. Don’t worry — it’s not Doomsday (as far as I’m aware). But you will be judged if you choose to enter the costume contest. And why wouldn’t you? Surely, you’ve been planning your costume for over a year now and didn’t just search “easy, five-minute, DIY, last-minute costumes” on Pinterest yesterday or, God forbid, today. Plus, you might win a giveaway — perhaps, a hotel stay or food and beverage credit.

While at the historic hotel, pick a poison — I mean, cocktail — from their drink menu curated just for the day. Choices include the ​​Graceland Ghost, Poisoned at the Play, Stax Slasher, and Murder on Main. Oh, and Seattle DJs Jake One and Supreme La Rock will also be there to Monster Mash the night away.

Admission is free.

Memphis Music on Main Street

Main Street from G.E. Patterson to Union

Friday, October 29th, 5 p.m.

You (hopefully) won’t come across the Boogeyman this Halloween, but you can for sure boogie at the first-ever Memphis Music on Main Street festival. To close out October and Memphis Music Month, the scary good lineup of local acts includes North Mississippi Allstars, Al Kapone, Southern Avenue, The PRVLG, and Dottie, all of whom will perform on one of two outdoor stages — one stage at Main and G.E. Patterson (by The Arcade) and the second at Main and Beale Street (by the Orpheum).

The festival is free and coincides with the last Main Street Trolley Night of the year, so you can party-hop from one exciting event to the next and not miss out on any of the fun.

Shockheaded Peter

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Friday-Saturday, October 29th-30th, 8 p.m.

In 1845, Heinrich Hoffmann wrote a delightful collection of children’s short stories with charming youthful characters, such as a girl, who plays with matches and accidentally lights herself on fire and dies engulfed in flames; and Konrad, who refuses to stop sucking his thumbs — well, that is, before the Scissorman comes and slices his thumbs off. Enchanting, right? To see more tales like these come to life, check out the musical adaptation Shockheaded Peter, presented by New Moon Theatre, where songs, puppetry, and vignettes will add to the darkly comedic lessons of what happens to naughty children.

Shockheaded Peter opens this weekend and runs through November 14th. Tickets are $20.75, and for admittance, you must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, taken within the previous 72 hours, or the Scissorman will come for you.

Memphis Bigfoot Festival

Memphis Made Brewing, 786 Cooper

Saturday, October 30th, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Do you believe in Bigfoot? How about Sasquatch? The Wood Booger? Skunk Ape? Grassman? Wild Man? If your answer is yes, Memphis Flyer’s news editor Toby Sells is putting on the festival for you. And if your answer is no, Toby Sells is putting on the festival for you. Trust me, whether you believe or not, you will enjoy this festival with its “Year in Bigfoot” review, monster trivia, costume and howling contests, a Bigfoot fashion show, town-hall-type discussions on Bigfoot topics, a Monster Mart, and, the highlight of the evening, encounter stories from festival-goers. Plus, two special guests are on the lineup — Lyle Blackburn, a Texan cryptozoologist whose research and writing has been instrumental in Bigfoot cryptozoology; and Pamula Pierce Barcelou, who oversaw the restoration and re-release of her father’s film The Legend of Boggy Creek, a Bigfoot lore staple.

Tickets are $10 and limited to 200, so order yours online soon and bring the family.

Time Warp Drive-In: American Nightmares - The Teen Horror Cinema of Wes Craven

Malco Summer Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Saturday, October 30th, 7 p.m.

One, two, Freddy's coming for you … three, four better lock your door … five, six get your Time Warp Drive-In tix. For only $25 a car, for as many people you can fit in your car, you can enjoy an entire night of horror cinema as the drive-in pays tribute to Wes Craven. Craven reinvented the youth horror genre with his classics, like A Nightmare on Elm Street. After Freddy Kreuger’s appearance on the big screen, the drive-in will screen Scream, The People Under the Stairs, and The Hills Have Eyes.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and movies start at 7 p.m. Be there and be scared!