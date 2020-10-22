Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 23rd-25th

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive

Thursday-Sunday, October 22-25, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Repair Days is the Metal Museum’s largest annual fundraiser. Bring your metal items to have them restored to their former glory. This year repairs can be scheduled and dropped off Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to schedule your repair or you’ll have to live with it until next year.

Don’t forget the Online Art Auction featuring handcrafted and one-of-a-kind metalworks. Sign up for your bidding number now. The auction closes on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Family Fun Day will be virtual this year. The online scavenger hunt is a guide to learn about metalworking. Messages from staff and artists, demonstration videos, and maker activities will be available. As you complete each task, record the points you earned. Challenge a friend or create teams to see who can earn the most points. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Remember your supply list to earn the most points.

All proceeds from repairs help support annual programming such as virtual exhibition tours, educational activity guides, demonstration videos, apprenticeships, and so much more.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Friday-Saturday, October 23-24, by appointment

Theatre Memphis resident and scenic designer Jack Netzel-Yates has created a Fall Harvest themed set (great for families) and a Haunted Victorian stage (great for costumes) for you to use and create your next frame-worthy portrait. These photos will also look snazzy on the annual holiday cards that you’ll be sending in the next few months. Costumes are encouraged, and the whole gang can be in the shot, as this is a pet-friendly event. Whether you choose to come in costume or in classic autumnal attire, you’re sure to capture a delightful memory with this specialty Halloween photoshoot. Reserve your spot now for a private photography session benefiting Theatre Memphis.

Save your costume for a Trunk or Treat in the Theatre Memphis parking lot on Halloween, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The Grange at Wilson Gardens, 15 South Jefferson, Arkansas

Friday, October 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“My inner perception of what these landscapes look like is my way of sharing how I experience the world.” — Betsy Brackin Burch, artist

Artist Betsy Brackin Burch says that for the past ten years she has been drawn to the Delta time and time again. She describes the scent of muddy gumbo, the heavy air permeating through cotton fields, cypress groves, and the sound of cicadas over a field at sunset.

Burch’s new works are paintings where she experimented with different colors and compositions using warm auburn reds and purples to reveal “an emotional heavy history that constantly lingers in the South.”

Turning the dark history of the Delta on its head, the softer color palettes bring forth the subtle beauty present in the landscape, despite the dark history.

A. Schwab, 163 Beale Street

Saturday, October 24, 2-4 p.m.

Go online now and enter A. Schwab's contests. Winners will receive a basement tour of the oldest store on Beale Street. You know there are skeletons down there. They are probably plastic ones as part of the inventory but it still sounds like a fun prize for this spooky season. It’s all part of their harvest festival this Saturday.

Adults will receive free shot glasses with an AM/PM Bourbon shot purchase. Enjoy the Jones Orchard Pumpkin Patch, music and storytelling by Memphis Jones, $1 kid’s ice cream, and $2 hot dogs. The historic department store is also having an activity called balloon “carving.” I don’t know what that is but I guess we’ll find out when we get there to celebrate this year’s harvest.

Online at dixon.org

Saturday, October 24, 6-7 p.m.

Fans of The Dixon Gallery and Gardens will be pleased that Art on Fire is not canceled this year — it’s virtual. Enjoy musical performances by Southern Avenue, a flaming demonstration with Chef Phillip Dewayne, fire dancing, and more from home during the #hottestnightoftheyear.

You don’t have to wait for Saturday to start celebrating; the fire sale is happening now. Browse for auction items that include art, experiences, event tickets, and more.

Virtual admission starts at $10. Or heat things up with a VIP ticket purchase to receive a boozy dessert for two created by Chef Phillip Dewayne with a complimentary full-sized liqueur for sipping or pouring. But wait, there’s more. You’ll also receive one Family/Dual Gift Membership and special VIP programming during the event.

We’re all fired up to benefit art and horticulture education in Memphis and the Mid-South.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.