Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 27th-29th

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday, November 27 and continues through Sunday, December 27

The Memphis Botanic Garden opens its annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden Friday, which runs select evenings through December 27th. The unforgettable outdoor holiday experience caters to families, couples, and groups featuring the Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge, Snowy Nights, Yuletide Yard, and Northern Lights. The opening celebration even features a social-distanced Santa in his sleigh.

Orion Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park also opens on Friday bringing the spirit of the season to life on select nights with dazzling displays. More than 3.5 million lights make up an all-new show. Kids and kids at heart will be delighted at this socially distant, drive-through (or walk- or bike-through on select nights) holiday event.

Shops of Saddle Creek, 7509 Poplar (formerly Sur La Table)

Friday, November 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and continues through December 25. Monday-Thursday 5-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Your ultimate shopping experience for exceptional and unique hand-crafted works by regional artists starts Friday. Holiday gift ideas crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber, and clay plus jewelry and more will be showcased at Saddle Creek Mall next to Brooks Brothers.

A new shopping experience opens on Friday as well, Black Friday Art Bazaar. From 5 p.m. to midnight on Cumberland — conveniently near Wiseacre Brewing Company — you can shop for art, photography, paintings, fashion, and more. Food and beverages will be available and DJ Space Age, DJ Don Twan, and DJ Kahmay will be spinning tunes.

Both shopping experiences will adhere to social distancing guidelines so that you may shop your local artist community while feeling secure.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Friday-Saturday, November 27-28, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Oh, what fun it is to ride and take photos in the Christmas present sleigh — or near the Fred and Millie party tree or the Scrooge and Marley storefront. Theatre Memphis is giving you the perfect opportunity to go on stage and have photos taken on the set of A Christmas Carol. Dress accordingly and bring your pets. Schedule your session now. There are a limited number of time slots.

Not to worry if you miss the Theatre Memphis photo opportunity, you can still take that perfect photo for your holiday cards at Wonderland: An Interactive Holiday Photo Experience in Carriage Crossing. The immersive holiday photo experience escaped from the minds of Memphis Escape Rooms. Here’s your clue to get there; look near the corner across from Forever 21 and H&M. Book your experience today.

Say Cheese!

Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill & Bar, 540 South Front

Saturday, November 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The inaugural Front Street Automotive Festival will award trophies for Best in Show, Best Classic, Best Modern Classic, and more. There are two ways to get your motor running during the festival: Come out and see the show or enter your car for $100.

It’s going to be chilly for the 9 a.m. judging, but so far 39 cars have entered. The weather should be crisp and cool but a little warmer during the awards ceremony at 11 a.m. A $5 admission includes a ticket to vote for Crowd Favorite. There will be raffles, food trucks, and music. Malco has made available ample parking, room for food trucks, and enough space for over 10,000 people to social distance.

All proceeds go to Palmer Home for Children. So far the event has already raised $4,500. Join the fun for a great cause.

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy, 107 Harbor Town Square

Sunday, November 29, 6-8 p.m.

You’ve shopped and celebrated, time to take it down a notch.

Join The Underdog as he shares four of his favorite bourbons and a cigar. Enjoy barbecue and a desert. Enter the longest ash contest. Sit back and relax. Monday is still a few hours away.

Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe out there, y’all.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.