Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 30th-November 1st

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery A Virtual Visit with Edgar Allan Poe, Elmwood Cemetery

A Virtual Visit with Edgar Allan Poe at elmwoodcemetery.org, Friday, October 30, 7 p.m.

— and —

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company Halloween's Tell-Tale Heart, TSC on stage and online

Halloween’s Tell-Tale Heart: Edgar Allan Poe, Ambrose Bierce, and Flannery O’Connor at Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity, tnshakespeare.org, Friday, October 30, 8 p.m.

When it’s Halloween and the moon is full and blue, it’s good to have choices. You never know the frightful spot in which you might find yourself. The Friday before Halloween, you will have choices. Fortunately, whichever path you choose will be frightfully great.

Join Elmwood online for a virtual visit with Edgar Allen Poe portrayed by literary historian Rob Velella. Poe returns from beyond the grave to read several works, both well-known and forgotten, to those who are between the ages of 13 and dirt.

Later in the evening, Poe graces the stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company, where he will be joined by Mary Flannery O‘Connor and Ambrose Gwinnett Bierce. This literary celebration of Halloween will take unexpected twists and turns with terrors both real and imagined curated and directed by Stephanie Shine with Dr. Diane Dombrowski. The Salon will be simulcast online followed by a brief talkback with the actors.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Matthew It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Box Lot) and Black Panther (Shelby Farms)

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Box Lot, 607 Monroe

Friday, October 30, 6:30 p.m.

— and —

Black Panther

Shelby Farms Park, 500 North Pine Lake

Saturday, October 31, 5 p.m.

For the first time since 1966, Charles Schulz’s Peanuts gang Halloween special, It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, will not air on network TV. Do you know where it will air? In the Edge District on Box Lot’s parking lot. Each vehicle will receive a basket full of concession stand type treats, bottled drinks, a toy, and a craft plus coupons for Edge District businesses. Bring the kids and the kid in you for this seasonal favorite.

Of the newer variety, families can also enjoy the 2018 blockbuster film Black Panther at the outdoor drive-in located in Shelby Farms Park on Saturday. All you cool cats and kittens can enjoy other films this weekend too. If you “ain’t afraid of no ghosts,” check out Ghostbusters at CTI Giant Theater in the Pink Palace. There are more films for this Halloween weekend, just a paw’s click away — right here.

× Expand Facebook/Germantown Community Theatre War of the Worlds Radio Script, Germantown Community Theatre

Online from gctcomeplay.org

Saturday, October 31

Broadcast live as a Halloween episode on Sunday, October 30, 1938, over the Columbia Broadcasting System radio network, Orson Welles narrated an adaptation of the H.G. Wells 1898 novel, The War of the Worlds. The result? Many listeners panicked when they thought they were hearing a news broadcast of the real thing.

Eighty-two years later on Halloween, Germantown Community Theatre is hosting a production featuring special guest star Mark Luttrell and Andy Saunders as Orson Welles.

Here are some fun facts:

The War of the Worlds is one of the earliest stories to detail a conflict between mankind and an extraterrestrial race.

The plot is said to have manifested from a discussion with Wells’ brother Frank about the catastrophic effect of the British on indigenous Tasmanians. What would happen, he wondered, if Martians did to Britain what the British had done to the Tasmanians?

At the time of publication, it was classified as a scientific romance novel.

Try not to panic, but if Martians were to invade, it would be this year.

× Expand Photo by Julie Ray Virtual Race for the Cure

Online at komenmemphisms.org

Saturday, October 31

This one is personal. Chances are it’s personal for you too. According to breastcancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Most of us know at least eight women. One of those women will be affected.

Susan G. Komen is the largest and best-funded breast cancer organization in the United States. Our local chapter, Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi, makes sure that 80 cents of every dollar is directed to the mission, and of that, 75 percent remains local. The remaining 25 percent funds breast cancer research.

Contemporary Media is once again participating this year. Our team is racing for sisters, mothers, aunts, and other women (as well as men). Create your own team and come along as we race for the cure.

Suggested attire — pink.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Outdoors Inc Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder

Big River Crossing, Channel 3 Drive

Sunday, November 1, 9 a.m.

On Sunday, get revved up and ready to ride your bike on a pancake flat course with a mix of asphalt, gravel, and dirt.

The course is currently being updated, and this year you can expect 55 percent tarmac and 45 percent gravel, only to get better over time according to Outdoors Inc. Laps are roughly 6.5 miles long. There will be no separate starts for male and female divisions. Each lap category will start at the same time. A reminder that helmets are required. Stay tuned for awards which will be given to the top five male and female winners in each division (5 Lap, 4 Lap, 3 Lap).

After the race, celebrate at Grind City Brewing Company, 76 Waterworks, with entertainment by the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy.

Photo by flickr user Didriks Downtown Dining Week

While you are in Downtown Memphis, don‘t forget it’s Downtown Dining Week. Check out the website for participating restaurants offering scrumptious specials from November 1st through November 7th.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.