Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 6th-8th

Friday-Sunday, November 6-8, 1-2:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Clean Memphis BioBlitz Kick-Off with Clean Memphis

The National Geographic BioBlitz is an opportunity for citizen scientists like you to observe, document, and submit images of plants and animals from anywhere in the world — including your own back yard. All you need to participate is a smartphone or digital camera and great weather. Believe me when I tell you that the weather will be perfect this weekend.

Download the iNaturalist app on your iPhone or Android smartphone or visit the iNaturalist website to get started without an app download. Create an iNaturalist profile either through the app or the website, join the Clean Memphis BioBlitz 2020 Project, and make a plan for where and when to participate.

Biodiversity (or the variety of plants and animals in a certain place) is a key indicator of the health of our ecosystem. The data that you and others who participate in the Memphis BioBlitz will be used to help with science and conservation.

Plan to do your part.

Starts Thursday, November 5, continues through Saturday, November 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kosten Foundation Kick It 5K with Kosten Foundation

November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Sign up to run or walk the virtual Kick It 5K and/or donate to help fight pancreatic cancer and support those fighting the disease. Run or walk wherever you want over a two-week period starting this weekend.

Why Kick it? The Kosten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research was founded in 2003 by the family of Herb Kosten after his death due to pancreatic cancer. Kosten’s family sought to improve community support, awareness, and funding for pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest known cancers. The organization has raised nearly $2M for pancreatic cancer research.

Did I happen to mention this weekend will have perfect weather for a walk or run outside to help the Kostens Kick It?

Hate great weather but love philanthropy? Agape Heartlight: “We are a Movement” will celebrate Agape‘s 50th anniversary of serving children and families in Memphis online and indoors. The celebration features performances, speakers, and a silent auction on Sunday, November 6, 7-9 p.m.

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 S. Cooper

Friday, November 6, 5-7 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mathew Joseph Zachariah Artist talk for Mathew Joseph Zachariah, Jay Etkin Gallery

You‘ll want to talk to this scientist turned artist at Jay Etkin Gallery or on Jay Etkin Gallery Facebook Live. He’s got some exciting mosaic works and an interesting story. In fact, there is no shortage of exciting art this weekend.

Check out these interesting offerings online and in-person:

Online from playhouseonthesquare.org

Saturday, November 14, 6-8 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Kelly D. Williams The Great Virtual Wine Performances, Online with Playhouse on the Square

Join Memphis’ favorite trivia drinking game virtually as you welcome Playhouse on the Square into your home. This year it’s virtual with a new look but the same exciting performers and world-class spirits you’ve come to expect from Playhouse on the Square.

Enjoy performances by Breyannah Tillman, Justin Allen Tate, Michael Gravois, Brooke Papritz, John Maness, Donald Sutton, Haley Wilson, and Cassie Thompson.

The standard wine package includes four half bottles of wine with snacks. The great wine package includes four half bottles of wine, one bottle of Blue Note Whiskey with a cocktail kit, and snacks. You can pick up your package at Playhouse on the Square beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13. All packages must be picked up by 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th.

More wine? Check out Wine Down: Virtual Edition, online from dixon.org on Friday, November 6, 7 p.m., featuring wine instruction by Charlie Purpura, Certified Specialist of Wine at Buster’s Liquors and Wines. Tickets include wine and appetizer pairing. Must be purchased in advance. Party Off the Plaza: Wine Week ends on Saturday, November 7. Join the fun featuring online wine experiences and virtual workshops, plus a drive-through wine pull.

More performance? From Dublin to the Sea: John M. Synge, on Sunday, November 8, 3 p.m. at Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity, features a salon curated by Stephanie Shine in honor of Pat and Ernest Kelly.

Salute!

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dixon Gallery & Gardens Daffodil Bulb Sale, Dixon Gallery & Gardens

I may have mentioned that this will be a perfect fall weekend. I bet you are thinking about your garden. Think no more and get your bulbs together for a glorious cacophony of springtime daffodil blooms.

Dixon and the Mid-South Daffodil Society will host a daffodil bulb sale featuring more than 50 different cultivars that grow well in the Mid-South. Download a bulb sale price list online. Take your time and pick your favorites to pick up at the drive-up event on Saturday. Pre-orders are required, so get to shopping now.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.