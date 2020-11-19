Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 20-22nd

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Friday, November 20, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Zoo Tree Lighting Ceremony & Zoo Lights

It’s that time of year. For the kids and the kid in you, relive the magic of the season at the annual Memphis Zoo Tree Lighting Ceremony which will open Zoo Lights. The winter wonderland of over one million lights, activities, Santa Claus, and more will get you in the spirit. Ride the free tram and endangered species carousel. Catch a Magic Mr. Nick illusion show. For a small tribute ($6), you can also ride the Ferris Wheel. For a smidgen more ($10), ride in a horse-drawn carriage and enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores.

End your sparkling night at the Merry Memphis Market Village for your holiday shopping.

A gentle reminder that I’d be lion if I said a face mask was irrelephant.

Woman’s Exchange Art Gallery, 88 Racine

Thursday-Saturday, November 19-21, 10 a.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Arts Collective Memphis Arts Collective Pop-Up Holiday Show, Woman's Exchange Art Gallery

For one weekend only, eat lunch at the Woman’s Exchange Tea Room and shop your favorite Memphis Arts Collective artists. They’ll have work to make your holiday merry and bright.

Solstice Studios will have handcrafted fiber wearables. The Hammered Pear will have chill jewelry including snowflake earrings. And of course, the Tea Room’s Friday menu will feature Chef Rev’s Southern fried catfish.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery Booksigning by Burton Carley and Baird Callicott

Buton Callicott was a founding faculty member of the Memphis Academy of Arts — later to become the Memphis College of Art. He put his work on the walls of the Pink Palace and you might have noticed his work on a license plate in front of you while stuck at a red light. Or maybe you own one. Callicott did the one with the rainbow. He also wrote poetry. Longtime friend Burton Carley, former minister of the First Unitarian Church of Memphis, Church of the River, composes prayers and meditations. The two men talked about doing a book that showcased both their talents. It never happened until Baird Callicott, Burton Callicott‘s son, partnered with Carley. They made it happen.

This Saturday, to celebrate the life and legacy of Burton Callicott, Baird and Carley will sign the newly published literary work of poetry, art, prayer, and meditation, Art & Soul.

You may purchase the book ahead of the signing event at Burke’s Books or Novel. Or by calling the gallery, 767-3800. Read a review by Jon Sparks for more information on the book, the artist, and the author.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Opens Saturday, November 21, 12-5 p.m. and every Wednesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through December 31

× Expand Facebook/Museum of Science & History-Pink Palace Enchanted Forest: Festival of Trees, Pink Palace

We’re all sick of this pandemic, but if there is one thing that I like about our current situation, it’s that it has made us all more creative. Traditionally, the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees is by nature a creative event. For a good cause, too. It benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. This year though, instead of Santa landing on the Pink Palace lawn in a helicopter, the jolly old soul will be in a plexiglass snowglobe, pandemically safe for everyone.

That’s just using your noggin’ if you ask me.

Enjoy this fun event on Saturday and throughout the season for a wonderful cause with Claus.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Sunday, November 22, 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving: Louisa May Alcott, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

“The big kitchen was a jolly place just now, for in the great fireplace roared a cheerful fire; on the walls hung garlands of dried apples, onions, and corn; up aloft from the beams shone crooked squashes, juicy hams, and dried venison … Savory smells were in the air; on the crane hung steaming kettles, and down among the red embers copper sauce-pans simmered, all suggestive of some approaching feast.” — from An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving by Louisa May Alcott

As we all prepare for our day of Thanksgiving, though maybe not a feast shared with a large group this year, it is important to remember the things for which we are grateful.

Curated by Stephanie Shine, Tennessee Shakespeare Company will share heightened moments of the festive holiday from Allcott‘s imagination (Little Men) and her past (An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving) in this live and online performance. Spiced with discoveries of gratitude in everyday life and relationships from throughout her life, the old-fashioned Thanksgiving is worth remembering for all of us.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Memphis.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.