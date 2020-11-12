Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 13th-15th

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Friday, November 13, 7-9 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery Wine Down Friday: Virtual Wine Tasting & Trivia online with the Pink Palace

Chill out with a deliciously vibrant Chardonnay from Chalk Hill. Sip and learn about the Chalk Hill 2017 Estate Chardonnay from a sommelier of West Tennessee Crown. Along with a bottle of this fine wine, you can enjoy a live Zoom presentation of the wine and test your wine knowledge with fun trivia.

Once registered, guests can pick up their bottle of wine Friday, November 13th, at the Museum of Science & History – the Pink Palace, 3050 Central. A Zoom link to the event will be sent upon registration. Register your team now.

Dinstuhl’s, All locations

Friday-Sunday, November 13-15, noon-4 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Dinstuhl's Fine Candy Company Holiday Open House in the Candy Kitchen, Dinstuhl's

This will be one sweet weekend. Dinstuhl’s is hosting their annual Holiday Open House — with a few minor changes that I think you will like. The first change is that the event will last all weekend from Friday to Sunday. During the event, enjoy samples of delicious treats, see new holiday gift ideas, and receive a 20 percent discount on your entire purchase at all five locations. Yes, you read that right, this year you may enjoy the open house at all five locations — Laurelwood: 436 S. Grove Park; Germantown: 7730 Poplar; Collierville: 231 New Byhalia; Downtown: 147 S. Main; Pleasant View: 5280 Pleasant View.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Saturday, November 14, 4:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Nature by Firelight, Lichterman Nature Center

We’ve got lots of family fun this weekend. Take a night hike, warm up by the fire, hear stories about nature, and enjoy toasted s’mores at Lichterman this Saturday. Two adult beverages are included in the adult ticket price to keep you toasty.

Binder Projects Gallery, 74 Flicker Street or online from binderprojects.com

Saturday-Sunday, November 14-15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Binder Projects Opening reception for "The Circular Quiet," Binder Projects

﻿“The paintings are a blended tapestry of collective and personal memory. Through color, I unearth beauty, mystery and the strangeness of existence. The landscapes allow a world to emerge that seems familiar, but just out of reach. Lone figures explore this place and the world around them reveals the many mysteries of life.” — artist, Nancy Cheairs

Memphis artist Nancy Cheairs has kept busy during quarantine and is set to unveil more than 30 new works at the Binder Projects gallery. Available both online and at the 74 Flicker Street location, Cheairs’ exhibition uses patterns and vibrant colors to seek out the stillpoint in today’s chaotic world.

Crosstown Brewing Company, 1264 Concourse (Saturday) and Wiseacre Brewery, 398 South B.B. King (Sunday)

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 14-15, 4 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Opera Memphis Craigslistlieder, Opera Memphis at Crosstown Brewing Company and Wiseacre Brewing

Those crazy crooners at Opera Memphis are at it again. This time at a couple of outstanding local breweries. On Saturday at Crosstown Brewing Company, Handorf company artists will be presenting a work by Gabriel Kahane featuring text taken from Craigslist ads. If you’ve ever been on Craigslist, you know this is going to be pretty darn funny. Performed by tenor Dane Suarez and baritone Jake Stamatis, this song cycle pairs well with a nice cold brew. It pairs so well, you can catch the second performance at the Wiseacre downtown location on Sunday. Come enjoy a local craft beer and a safe, socially distanced free live performance. Both breweries have a full weekend of other events planned for you including a Double Beer Release Party at Crosstown Brewing Company on Friday. Check out their weekend lineup on Facebook.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.