Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 29th-31st

Virtual Lunchtime Meditation with Amy Balentine
Friday, May 29, Noon
Facebook/Dixon Gallery and Gardens
I hope you have plans to enjoy this beautiful weekend we have ahead of us. There will be ample opportunities to enjoy our parks and rivers. Meanwhile, start the weekend with Amy Balentine, owner of the Memphis Center for Mindful Living, and a lunchtime meditation.
A Zen state of mind will get your weekend off to a great start.
Firefly Drive-In
Pinecrest Conference and Retreat Center, 21430 Tennessee Highway 57 (Moscow)
Friday, May 29, 7-10 p.m.
Photo by flickr user art farmer
Firefly Drive-In, Pinecrest Retreat Center
The whole family will enjoy a lightning bug display at Pinecrest, just a few miles past the town of Moscow. A chemical-free field and forest edge host thousands of fireflies and a variety of species, each with their own flash pattern. Enjoy this amazing show while maintaining social-distance standards.
Kids can also learn about how they can help encourage fireflies at their own home, try using a modified flashlight to communicate with fireflies, visit with a local entomologist to discover the many species in our area, and enjoy a s’more around the campfire.
Tour de Wolf Trail Hike
Shelby Farms Park, 6489 Mullins Station
Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Photo by Willie Roberson
Tour de Wolf Trail Hike, Shelby Farms
Hike six miles, six feet apart.
Tour de Wolf from Pine Lake is a six-mile moderately trafficked loop trail that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. While maintaining social distance, hikers will utilize the unpaved six-mile loop trail over rolling terrain. Muddy patches and puddles are likely. Check back in case the hike is moved to the paved Chickasaw Trail and Hyde Lake Loop.
The Famous Ghost River Tour
Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Blues City Kayaks
Ghost River Tour
Hosted by Blues City Kayaks
By land or sea, this weekend has you covered. If a hike through the Tour de Wolf isn’t what you have in mind, perhaps a kayak trip down Ghost River sounds like a better option.
Paddle through five beautiful and distinct ecosystems rich in wildlife, including bottomland hardwoods, open shrubby wetlands, cypress-tupelo swamp, open water swamp, and grassy wetland.
Single kayak rentals include a kayak, paddle, life jacket, shuttle service, and guide service. Tandem kayaks include an additional paddle and lifejacket.
If you have your own kayak, shuttle service will be available for a nominal fee.
Details will be sent upon registration as well as information about what to bring.
If this event has to be cancelled due to inclement weather, adverse river conditions, mechanical failure, or guide illness, you will have the choice of receiving a full refund or applying the cost to a future tour.
Southwest Tennessee Community College: Free Classes
Register by June 30
Photo courtesy of Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College Online Classes
Take advantage of adult educational offerings.
Surely by now, you’ve written your award-winning novel, play, or movie script. No? Well, there’s still time to make good use of the quarantine.
Southwest Tennessee Community College is offering ten free online non-credit professional enrichment classes if you register by June 30th.
Hone your web design skills, digital marketing know-how, business and organizational management skills, and more.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.