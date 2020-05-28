Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 29th-31st

Friday, May 29, Noon

× Expand Facebook/Dixon Gallery and Gardens Virtual Lunchtime Meditation with Amy Ballentine

I hope you have plans to enjoy this beautiful weekend we have ahead of us. There will be ample opportunities to enjoy our parks and rivers. Meanwhile, start the weekend with Amy Balentine, owner of the Memphis Center for Mindful Living, and a lunchtime meditation.

A Zen state of mind will get your weekend off to a great start.

Pinecrest Conference and Retreat Center, 21430 Tennessee Highway 57 (Moscow)

Friday, May 29, 7-10 p.m.

× Expand Photo by flickr user art farmer Firefly Drive-In, Pinecrest Retreat Center

The whole family will enjoy a lightning bug display at Pinecrest, just a few miles past the town of Moscow. A chemical-free field and forest edge host thousands of fireflies and a variety of species, each with their own flash pattern. Enjoy this amazing show while maintaining social-distance standards.

Kids can also learn about how they can help encourage fireflies at their own home, try using a modified flashlight to communicate with fireflies, visit with a local entomologist to discover the many species in our area, and enjoy a s’more around the campfire.

Shelby Farms Park, 6489 Mullins Station

Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Willie Roberson Tour de Wolf Trail Hike, Shelby Farms Hike six miles, six feet apart.

Tour de Wolf from Pine Lake is a six-mile moderately trafficked loop trail that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. While maintaining social distance, hikers will utilize the unpaved six-mile loop trail over rolling terrain. Muddy patches and puddles are likely. Check back in case the hike is moved to the paved Chickasaw Trail and Hyde Lake Loop.

Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blues City Kayaks Ghost River Tour Hosted by Blues City Kayaks

By land or sea, this weekend has you covered. If a hike through the Tour de Wolf isn’t what you have in mind, perhaps a kayak trip down Ghost River sounds like a better option.

Paddle through five beautiful and distinct ecosystems rich in wildlife, including bottomland hardwoods, open shrubby wetlands, cypress-tupelo swamp, open water swamp, and grassy wetland.

Single kayak rentals include a kayak, paddle, life jacket, shuttle service, and guide service. Tandem kayaks include an additional paddle and lifejacket.

If you have your own kayak, shuttle service will be available for a nominal fee.

Details will be sent upon registration as well as information about what to bring.

If this event has to be cancelled due to inclement weather, adverse river conditions, mechanical failure, or guide illness, you will have the choice of receiving a full refund or applying the cost to a future tour.

Register by June 30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southwest Tennessee Community College Southwest Tennessee Community College Online Classes Take advantage of adult educational offerings.

Surely by now, you’ve written your award-winning novel, play, or movie script. No? Well, there’s still time to make good use of the quarantine.

Southwest Tennessee Community College is offering ten free online non-credit professional enrichment classes if you register by June 30th.

Hone your web design skills, digital marketing know-how, business and organizational management skills, and more.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.