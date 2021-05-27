Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 28th-30th

Photo courtesy of Hot Foot Honeys Off the Scuff, Online from the Hot Foot Honeys Elizabeth Smithers, Danielle Pierce, and Emily Vgood tap the steps in the South Main Arts District.

Thursday, May 27-Sunday, May 30

The Hot Foot Honeys (HFH) is Memphis’ first and only professional tap company, founded in 2012. These days, the company members are not only living up to their mission of the preservation, promotion, and performance of rhythm tap — they are embracing innovation.

Member Katie McIntyre saw the Dorrance Dance company perform at Germantown Performing Arts Center with electronic tapboards. She was inspired to not only incorporate the tapboards into an upcoming HFH dance performance, but she was going to make the boards herself. First, she collaborated with Nicholas Van Young of Dorrance Dance before contacting Ableton, the German software company that creates the sounds of maracas, sitars, percussion, chimes, and other instruments emitted from the boards.

Once the platforms were built, when tapped, they emitted the sound of an instrument in unison: tap — rattle, tap — brrring, tap — pop. The boards can even be programmed to make animal sounds. Tap — quack might get a laugh, but the Honeys say it’s a great teaching tool for kids.

Videographer Eric Swartz filmed the Honeys’ first foray into musical composition while dancing at various Memphis locations including the Levitt Shell, Brooks Museum, Black Lodge, and Mississippi River.

McIntyre and fellow company members each do a piece using choreography by Nico Rubio and in collaboration with experimental pop musician Ben Ricketts for Off the Scuff.

You can tap into the show online from the Hot Foot Honeys website, hotfoothoneys.com.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Symphony Orchestra Orchestra Unplugged: Memphis, Music, and Martin Luther King, Halloran Centre

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Friday, May 28, 7:30-9 p.m.

Rescheduled from January in honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra will perform a poignant exploration of music’s place in the continued work to which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life. This performance will (finally) close the second season of The Orchestra Unplugged, a special collaboration between the Orpheum Theatre Group and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

There will be a pre-concert in the lobby featuring local musician Christopher Ward.

Landers Center, 4560 Venture, Southaven, MS

Thursday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31, noon and 4:30 p.m.

You are never too young — or too old — to enjoy an ice-skating performance by Mickey and friends. World-class skating combined with high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts will take you on a magical journey.

Sail away with Moana and Maui as they bravely return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Follow Miguel’s journey through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Sing along with Aladdin, Genie, and Jasmine as their adventure takes them to a whole new world. Be amazed along with Woody and his friends as the Green Army Men fly through the air. See Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf live on ice like never before.

If any of these characters are not familiar to you, it's been way too long since you have enjoyed the magic of Disney. Bring your kids, grandkids, and the kid in you for an evening of family fun.

Expo held at Cannon Center, 255 N. Main, Friday, May 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Run will start at Beale Street, Saturday, May 29, 8 a.m.

From the banks of the Mississippi River to the streets of Downtown Memphis, the city’s premier river race is the perfect Memorial Day weekend destination as Memphis in May winds down.

When you register to run next to historical landmarks and downtown favorites like The Peabody, Blues Museum, Central Station, and other places, you’ll walk away with some serious swag. Every registrant will score a soft-style race shirt designed specifically for the distance and a finisher’s medal.

In-course entertainment will feature DJMADFX, Blind Mississippi Morris, The Grizz Girls, and others. There will be a fireworks start and post-race food and beer.

GAR registrants can pick up their packet and snag a few goodies from vendors at the expo before the run day.

Ready, set, go!

Photo by Julie Ray Memorial Day Flag Placement Event, West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene

Saturday, May 29, 8 a.m.

Both of my grandfathers served in the armed forces. My maternal grandfather was a soldier in the Army. My paternal grandfather served in the Marines. Until recently, neither side of the family knew that the men served. The reason is that they both served our country before their children were even born. Family members on the paternal side were shocked to learn that my grandfather was in the Marines. He never spoke of it as it was a blip on the radar as luck would have it.

Amzia Meek Ray was born on September 23, 1899 in rural Mississippi. When he turned 18, he joined the Marines, was trained, and shipped off to Europe. In those days it took a long time to reach Europe by water. By the time his division reached foreign shores, the war had ended. The ship turned around and he was returned home without ever having to face our country’s enemies in battle. He met my grandmother and started a family on home soil. Their oldest son, William Earnest Ray, joined the U.S. Air Force before he was 18 and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. William rests at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery today.

It is an honor to share their memories in observance of those who served before them, with them, and those who are yet to serve for all Americans.

Enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.