Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 22nd-24th

New Moon Theatre Company, Online

Friday, May 22, 7 p.m.

× Expand Courtesy of New Moon Theatre Home, I'm Darling, New Moon Theatre Enjoy a live production of this parody of 1950s life by Luara Wade.

New Moon Theatre Company is doing a live online reading of Laura Wade's dark comedy, Home, I'm Darling.

A parody of the perfect 1950s housewife, this play addresses the fact that every marriage needs a little fantasy to keep it sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as it looks. It’s about sex, cake, perfection, and the two-martini lunch.

Voices of the South, Online

Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Voices of the South Children's Theatre Festival

A favorite for kids and their parents alike, this festival in its 15th year has traditionally been held on the grounds of Rhodes College. Now, it’s online featuring local, national, and international artists who will create original content that celebrates children. There will be performance premieres, workshops, and talk-backs. You can catch it all live-streamed on YouTube, FaceBook, Instagram, and Voices of the South website.

Tops Gallery, Online

Through June 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tops Gallery "Sakura 2020," by Kevin Ford Sakura, 2020, Acrylic on panel by Kevin Ford.

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is presenting “Fair” as a built-in partnership with Artlogic. What does this have to do with our local art scene? It’s a new art fair initiative designed to be entirely online, function cooperatively, and act as a benefit for NADA's community of galleries, nonprofits, and artists.

Tops Gallery in Memphis is part of that community — as well as several of our local artists who benefit from this alternative profit-sharing model. Structured to facilitate mutual support within the art community, “Fair” provides revenue to each of its participants during a time in which galleries have temporarily closed their physical locations. A percentage from each sale made from the online exhibition will directly benefit all participating galleries and artists.

Tops Gallery will present work by Corrine Jones, Kevin Ford, and Guy Church.

Check out the “rooms” in NADA’s online gallery and if anything catches your eye, know it will benefit the artists and galleries directly.

That seems fair.

Memphis Heritage, Online

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Memphis Heritage Virtual Door Dash, Memphis Heritage Choose your door (or another architectural item) and create a masterpiece for the Adapt-A-Door fundraiser in November.

Calling all artists. Here is your chance to show off your creativity and benefit a great local institution.

Every year in November Adapt-A-Door raises funds for Memphis Heritage. Door Dash is the kickoff event that lets participating artists snag their medium of choice.

Normally, of course, the event is hosted at Howard Hall with donuts and fanfare. This year, the items are all online and once you claim it, schedule a pickup then get started on your unique piece of art to be auctioned in November.

Quarantine Cheese Art by Bruce VanWyngarden

Just to whet your appetite, our very own Memphis Flyer editor Bruce VanWyngarden ate cheese last week and fashioned art with the red wax wrapping. This is what creatives do when in quarantine, according to VanWyngarden. He donated the lot of cheesy art to Memphis Heritage. They are taking bids on their Facebook page. It's now or never for an original VanWyngarden quarantine cheese art sculpture.

Bid now as practice for the real thing in November.

Through Monday, May 25

× Expand Photo by Tony Webster Memorial Day Weekend An American flag along Main Street in the small town of Starbuck, Minnesota.

Monday is a celebration of those who served our country to preserve our freedom. To honor our fallen service members, Memphis has some very special events. On Monday, Opera Memphis will host a live stream of a 2019 production of The Falling and the Rising, a Memorial Day tribute. The production will be followed by a talk-back with the creators and a video of the Joint Military Chorus.

American Legion Post 1 will host a rifle salute followed by the playing of "Taps" at the Overton Park Doughboy, National Cemetery Rotunda, and West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Prior to Monday, however, enjoy a Fun Run for Lunch — in lieu of the annual Memorial Day Ride — with American Legion Post 1 heading to Clarksdale for lunch at Ground Zero, or take part in one of three different tours at Elmwood Cemetery honoring the Belles of the Battlefield, Our Armed Forces: A Memorial Tour of Elmwood, or The Blue & The Gray: A Civil War History Tour.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.