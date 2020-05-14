Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 15th-17th

Online, May 15-June 15

× Expand Facebook/Hannah Spiegleman Illustration Crafts & Drafts Srping Shop The inaugural spring edition of the annual Crafts & Drafts has moved online. Shop local with illustrator and artist Hannah Spiegleman and others.

As our favorite places and events are opening back up where appropriate and with the necessary social-distancing guidelines, we’re adjusting too. The decision was made to showcase the springtime version of Memphis Flyer’s Crafts & Drafts holiday market online for the safety of everyone. A curated selection of 50 of the best local crafters and artisans will be showcasing their wares on the website, Instagram, and Facebook. Many artists and makers will even be listing specials and coupons for upcoming classes.

You can support local artists and makers from the best seat in the house — your house.

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Friday, May 15, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Tullio Saba Malco Summer Drive-In Reopens Bring the family to the drive-in theater, $20 a carload.

I know many of you have missed being able to go to the movies. I have good news: Malco Summer Quartet Drive-In reopens with social distancing guidelines this Friday. Bring the whole family, entry is $20 a carload.

Featured films will include family-friendly selections, Trolls: World Tour and Dolittle, on two screens and horror selections, The Invisible Man and The Hunt, on the other two screens. Our expert, Chris McCoy, can tell you more.

You may recall this was supposed to be a Time Warp Drive-In weekend featuring 1980s kid adventure films like E.T. and The Goonies. Keep an eye out for the return of Time Warp Drive-In, fingers crossed for June, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Online, Saturday, May 16, 1-2:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Black Arts Alliance Table Talk with Cylk Cozart Join a Zoom meeting with award-winning actor, writer, producer, and director Cylk Cozart.

Award-winning actor, director, writer, and producer Cylk Cozart has been seen in more than 50 films and television shows including School Daze with Spike Lee, White Men Can’t Jump with Wesley Snipes, and Eraser with Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few. He is currently in post production for the soon to be released Cozart Entertainment, Inc.’s Ball of Confusion. As a celebrated acting coach for both stage and film productions Cozart knows his stuff. And now, thanks to a Memphis Masterclass brought to you by the Memphis Black Arts Alliance and Blues City Cultural Center, he shares industry sound advice and more with you. Join the Zoom meeting this Saturday. Register online to attend the Zoom meeting or for an invitation, email mbaafirehouse@gmail.com.

Online, Saturday, May 16, 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of JR Communications Muppet Guys Talking Join Frank Oz, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta — four of the original Muppet performers – as they talk about the visionary work of Jim Henson on this 30th anniversary of his passing.

Four legendary Muppet performers will reunite for a special livestream event with an interactive Q&A discussion that will engage participants. Not only will the performers be celebrating the memory of Jim Henson, they will also be raising money to help COVID-19 frontline workers.

Pre-register online to join in the fun. It’s free and open to anyone around the world who remains inspired by Henson and his unique brand of creativity, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Henson’s work was never just about entertainment, there was always a generous intent underneath. It is in the spirit of generosity that Frank Oz, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz, and Bill Barretta — four of the original Muppet performers – invite you to join them as they talk about the visionary work of Jim Henson on this 30th anniversary of his passing.

Memphis Heritage, Online

Through May 31

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Heritage National Historic Preservation Month featuring Historic Properties Catalogue Enjoy a list of historic properties in and around Memphis including the Joseph Newburger House (Memphis Theological Seminary).

As you may know, May is National Historic Preservation Month. How will you celebrate our nation’s heritage through historic places? Memphis Heritage has an idea — explore a comprehensive catalog of all 194 properties in Memphis and Shelby County listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The online catalogue not only lists the place, but the current condition, architectural features, and other information.

While the weather is nice, it might be fun to visit some locations and enjoy the rich heritage of our unique area.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.