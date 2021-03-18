Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 19th-21st

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Opens Friday, March 19, continues Fridays-Sundays through March 28

× Expand Photo by Bill Simmers Nat Turner in Jerusalem, streaming from Playhouse on the Square Marcus Cox and Donald Sutton take on the roles of Nat Turner and Thomas Gray directed by Lawrence Blackwell.

In this regional premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’ thought-provoking and relevant play, Playhouse on the Square’s director of community relations Marcus Cox will hop on stage to perform the title character, Nat Turner.

Turner will face execution when the sun rises for leading the slave rebellion in Southampton, Virginia, in August of 1831. Ready to cross over, Turner reckons his life with Attorney Thomas Gray (Donald Sutton), who seeks to journal Turner’s account of the insurrection and if there will be more attacks.

Davis’ play is based on the true interactions of Gray and Turner prior to his execution. Lawrence Blackwell is the director of this examination of America’s history with race, which reveals a disturbing resemblance to our present day. Blackwell has numerous credits as an actor and director at Hattiloo Theatre and has also served as their education director for many years.

Six performances will be available for streaming. Join actors Marcus Cox, Donald Sutton, and director Lawrence Blackwell for an exclusive talkback about the production on Wednesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Friday-Saturday, March 19-20, 7 p.m.

Put on your blue suede shoes and boogie over to Graceland for two nights of live concerts.

On Friday enjoy the performance of Elvis: From Studio to Stage. This tribute to Elvis will feature music from his early years through his time spent touring in the 1970s. The show will feature 2008 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Brandon Bennett, 2011 winner Cody Ray Slaughter, and first-ever Ultimate ETA Contest winner Shawn Klush.

On Saturday, Elvis: Greatest Performances will celebrate some of Elvis’ greatest performances through the years. The show will feature 2011 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Cody Ray Slaughter, 2013 winner Dean Z, and 2019 winner Taylor Rodriguez.

2016 Ultimate winner Dwight Icenhower will also perform in and host both concerts. The performers will be backed by the EAS Band.

Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County Fast &Furriest, Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, 935 Farm

Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. and March 21-27

Get ready to race for the benefit of all our furry friends residing at The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Historically, this event is the only certified 5K run in Shelby County where dogs are not only welcome but encouraged to join the fun. Between 800-1,000 animal lovers race with or without their four-legged friends annually. To safely accommodate race participants, runners and walkers can participate virtually, in person, or through peer-to-peer fundraising.

The in-person component of The Fast & The Furriest 5K and Walk will be held this Saturday. Event staff, volunteers, and participants are required to wear masks at all times before beginning the race. Social distancing will be encouraged and start times will be staggered to limit the number of people congregating at the starting line. Runners and walkers interested in a chipped and officially timed 5K are encouraged to run the official race on Saturday.

Want to support the Humane Society on the course of your choice? The virtual 5K option is for you. Simply register and hit the road with your furry friend. Using the Race Roster website, you can log your time and compete against other participants. You have until March 27th to enter your time.

Ready, set, go!

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Saturday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a totally warped evening with Time Warp Drive-In: An Evening with Monty Python. It will be a night of comic insanity featuring a double feature of legendary films from England’s most influential and notorious comedy troupe.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) is a classic comedy about King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail. From killer rabbits to coconut clomps, it is outrageously killer fun.

Also showing, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) tells the stages of life through multiple sketches and songs. The seven parts of life cover birth, growing up, war, middle age, organ transplants, old age, and death — as only Monty Python can tell them.

Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis Spring Scene, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through April 3

Don your Easter bonnet and schedule your private pet-friendly spring photo session. Jack Yates has created the perfect park-like setting with all the colors of spring on Next Stage. Lighting by Mandy Heath will make the colors bloom. Bring your peeps in Tuesday through Friday until April 3rd. Schedule your session online for a $30 donation.

Through April 2nd, you can snag an Easter basket or three while you are getting your spring photo made. There are baskets filled with goodies for adults (including a bottle of Zenato pinot grigio) and for children (including extra candy and a sippy cup). They are also available online.

Finally, get in the game for the Golden Egg Scramble. Buy an entry for $10 or three entries for $25 by April 5th. You could win the $500 first prize in a random drawing. Second-place prize is a $200 value for two tickets to Liberace and Friends with Gary Beard on May 20th as part of Theatre Memphis’ 100th birthday celebration. Winners will be announced on April 6th. Want a free entry? Don't tell anyone, but you'll get a free golden egg raffle ticket with the purchase of a full-priced Easter basket.

Now that’s something to get egg-cited about.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.