Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 6th-8th

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

March is National Women’s History Month. This week you can celebrate women in the arts during a two-day event bringing together a host of women for performances, demonstrations, and dialogues ranging from personal stories to championing gender equity. Women in the Arts celebrates the creativity and tenacity of makers, painters, actresses, dancers, musicians, women working in the arts, and creatives from across the community. Connect with these women and understand the challenges and opportunities that women in the arts encounter in the Mid-South.

Little-known fact, but this is also National Umbrella Month. And under the umbrella of the arts there are numerous artist receptions throughout the city from the Metal Museum in Downtown Memphis to the WKNO Gallery in East Memphis all weekend. Check out the opening reception listings in our calendar and make it an artful weekend.

Rob Lowe’s Show in Tunica Cancelled due to circumstances beyond control.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Horseshoe Casino Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, at Casino Center near Tunica, MS

Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Rob Lowe became the Rat Pack’s leading heartthrob in the early 1980s with his chiseled good looks and perfect smile. More recently in The Lowe Files, a reality series with Lowe’s two sons, 24-year-old Matthew and 22-year-old Jon Owen, fans were introduced to a different Lowe — a fun-loving family man bonding with his sons. The series featured 30-minute road trips with the Lowe boys investigating common urban myths and legends that Lowe has loved since he was a young boy. Some of the topics explored were Bigfoot/Sasquatch, alleged unidentified submerged objects off the coast of Los Angeles, alien abduction, and ghosts.

And now Lowe delivers unexpected glimpses into his successes, disappointments, relationships, and one-of-a-kind encounters with people who shaped our world over the last 25 years.

From heartthrob to family man, Lowe now considers his fans as friends during "Stories I Only Tell My Friends."

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Memphis Athletics Communications Former Memphis Tiger, Bobby Parks, Sr., playing in the 1983 Sweet 16.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Exhibit opens Saturday, March 7 and runs through October 4

Over the past century, basketball at what is now the University of Memphis has in many ways mirrored the struggles and successes of the city itself. Sometimes for better or for worse, this new exhibition tells a story about Memphis. From a story of striving for success, struggling from self-inflicted wounds, and battling racial divide, it is also an inspiring story of racial unity and civic pride.

From the days of legendary coach Zach Curlin to the 1928 women’s team winning the initial tournament of the Mississippi Valley Conference to the glory days of Larry Finch, Ronnie Robinson, and Gene Bartow to the unforgettable era of Penny Hardaway, Memphis basketball has oftentimes been the glue that has held this diverse city together. It has been a source of interracial unity that helped Memphis heal from the scars of the Sanitation Strike and King assassination.

This enlightening and inspiring exhibit features eclectic memorabilia, photos, and artifacts from Tiger fans, former players, and coaches. In honor of this rich history both on the court and off, Memphis magazine has produced a special March issue in tribute to the Tigers and the exhibit at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum. Be sure to read the article by Frank Murtaugh and pick up a copy at a newsstand. Better yet, get a one-year subscription for only $18 and never miss a special issue.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Mardi Growl, Overton Park

Overton Park off Poplar

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Mardi Gras 2020 might be in your rearview mirror, but the inaugural "Mardi Growl" is just beginning. Bring your dogs and join the Overton Park Conservancy for a crawfish boil, dog costume contest, and pup parade. Instead of tossing beads, celebrity judges will throw some great prizes out to the best-costumed pup — prize packs from Hollywood Feed and a Second Line gift card.

Pleasant weekend weather will give you and your canine krewe all the more reason to celebrate.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Black Restaurant Week Memphis Black Restaurant Week Enjoy special menu items and special pricing for the week at Chef Tam's Underground Cafe and other Memphis black-owned restaurants.

Various locations, see website for more information

March 8-14

March is all about women’s history and it’s also National Nutrition Month. Very fortunate that Memphis Black Restaurant Week starts on Sunday. Not only can you enjoy $15 two-course lunches and $25 three-course dinners, it’s a chance for black-owned restaurants to bring in new customers and raise awareness for minority-owned restaurants across the Bluff City.

In addition to Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, 668 Union, there are other restaurants to get your March nutrition:

The Waffle Iron, 4969 Park

Sage, 94 S. Main

The Office @Uptown, 594 N. Second

The Four Way, 998 Mississippi

Robusto by Havana Mix, 250 Peabody Place #105

BallHoggerz BBQ, 1404 Airways

Curry n Jerk, 126 Monroe

Phillip Ashley Chocolates and Cafe, 1200 Madison

Mahogany Memphis, 3092 Poplar #11

Flava House, 95 S. Main St. and 6343 Summer

Look for new ones to be added throughout the week.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.