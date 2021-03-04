Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 5th-7th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Arbor Day Celebration, Memphis Botanic Garden The Garden's Aborist Bo Kelley really gets into his work.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday, March 5, 10 a.m.

Start your weekend in celebration of the beautiful trees in Memphis by honoring Memphis City Beautiful’s 90th anniversary and their colorful Plant the Town Red campaign.

The celebration will include a reading of the Mayor’s proclamation by Nick Walker, City of Memphis director of Parks and Neighborhoods, a tree planting demonstration, tree giveaway, and a tour of the magnificent trees at Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG). A ‘Wildfire’ Blackgum (Nyssa sylvatica ‘Wildfire’) will be planted to show support for Memphis City Beautiful’s Plant the Town Red campaign. This distinctive tree, with red foliage in spring and fall, was chosen and donated by long-time MBG supporter The Dabney Nursery.

The tree giveaway includes three types of saplings provided by The Arbor Day Foundation to honor Memphis as a Tree City USA and in support of the Plant the Town Red campaign:

Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana), which features mixed yellow and red fall foliage

Chestnut Oak or Basket Oak (Quercus montana), with reddish-bronze leaves in the fall

Red Mulberry (Morusrubra), which showcases both red berries and red fall color

Arborist Bo Kelley and Urban Forestry advisor Linnea West will give a tour through MBG where they will discuss the role and value of trees in both natural and urban environments. Techniques for accurately identifying species in the field will be examined and tips for proper planting and care of trees will be offered.

Photo by Vincenzo Landino on Unsplash Rosé All Day, Fat Charlie's Speakeasy

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy, 107 Harbor Town Square

Friday, March 5, 7-9 p.m.

There is no assurance that the first day of Spring scheduled for March 20th will actually be springlike. We could have snow, triple-digit temperatures, or the former in the morning and the latter in the afternoon. It’s Memphis, after all. If you don’t like the weather, wait an hour. One thing is for sure, Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy will usher in the Rosé season at the appropriate time when the popular wines are released every year in March and April and the flavors of the vine bloom with the budding flowers of spring. At this tasting, you'll sample Fat Charlie’s favorites and enjoy a meat and cheese pairing.

Photo courtesy of Mid-South Artist Gallery Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery "ALPHABOTANICAL," David Lusk Gallery T is for tree. John Salvest makes botanical art with each letter of the alphabet using stamps.

Mid-South Artist Gallery, 2945 Shelby, Bartlett, TN

Saturday, March 6, 2-4 p.m.

The colorful works of Connie Chavez will be on the walls of the gallery for the month of March. Her reception will feature great art, an opportunity to talk to the artist, and refreshments. Chavez also has a piece titled Peace and Love on view in the WKNO Gallery 1091’s Artists’ Link exhibition.

Also on Saturday, the Metal Museum will host an online artist Q&A with Harlan Butt, Marilyn da Silva, and Cozette Phillips in conjunction with the first crowd-curated exhibition, “It Takes A Villiage.” The artists will discuss their careers, preferred techniques, and inspiration for their works.

And finally, David Lusk Gallery’s open house for “ALPHABETANICAL” will delight the arborist in the aesthete. This timely exhibition is a series of works consisting of 26 intricately stamped trees using each letter of the alphabet by John Salvest, who is known for his use of everyday objects.

Oh, God!, St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral parking lot

St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar

Saturday, March 6, 6:30 p.m.

During Lent, you can enjoy free movies in St. Mary's church parking lot and listen from your car radio. Simply drive in and be entertained. This week's screening is the original Oh, God! starring George Burns, Teri Garr, and John Denver. The 1977 comedy is based on a 1971 novel of the same name by Avery Corman and directed by Carl Reiner from the screenplay written by Larry Gelbart. The story centers on unassuming supermarket manager Jerry Landers (Denver), chosen by God (Burns) to spread his message despite the skepticism of the media, religious authorities, and Landers’ own wife (Garr).

The film got mixed reviews but thumbs up from Siskel and Ebert and a best screenplay Oscar nomination. It’s certainly entertaining and Burns is the perfect deity with a raffish attitude and clever lines.

Popcorn, sodas, and other refreshments will be available. Bring canned pop-top food for Pop Top ministries.

Photo courtesy of Sage restaurant Memphis Black Restaurant Week Enjoys food specials like this specialty burger from Sage.

Visit blackrestaurantweek.com for participating locations

Starts Sunday, March 7. Continues through March 13

This is the sixth year for Memphis Black Restaurant Week. The weeklong event encourages Black-owned businesses to offer dining deals that will bring in new customers and raise awareness. Eat. Empower. Engage.

You'll find some familiar favorite restaurants on the list alongside new offerings. Be adventurous. There is a wide variety of food fare, sure to please every palate — from traditional soul food, barbecue, and fried chicken to sophisticated fusions and African cuisine. Try them all and get a taste of what our Black-owned Memphis restaurants have to offer.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.