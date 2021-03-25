Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 26th-28th

× Expand “Bun Bun,” framed watercolor by Jennifer Williams Canvases Art Auction Bid on beautiful and interesting works of art benefiting Midsouth Sober Living.

Canvases Art Auction benefiting MidSouth Sober Living

Online from Mid South Sober Living, midsouthsoberliving.org

Weekend finale to view and bid online, Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28

Everyone needs more art and beauty in their life. You can get go online this weekend during the final days of the Canvases Art Auction and help yourself to some great art while helping others.

Midsouth Sober Living (MSL) is primarily funded through program income, grants, private contributions, and special events — like this art auction. Funds provide individuals with the opportunity to learn to live outside of the structure of a rehabilitation program while maintaining an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Easter Egg Hunt, Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m.

Looking for a traditional Easter egg Hunt? Elmwood Cemetery is hosting its annual Easter event for children up to age nine. Parents are free and children can bring a basket or bag and find candy-filled eggs for $5.

Rain will cancel this event, but we have more options for your Easter family fun. Check out our Holiday Calendar for more hop-diggity events that your family can enjoy outside, inside, and online.

Photo courtesy of Lucero Family Drive-In Lucero Family Drive-In, Malco Summer Drive-In

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Saturday, March 27, 5-11 p.m.

Time to load the car and enjoy the annual Lucero Family Picnic — drive-in concert style.

With your safety in mind, the picnic has turned into a concert at the drive-in. Classic Memphis rock band, formed in the late ‘90s, Lucero performs at a classic Memphis landmark. Special guests include American Aquarium, an American alternative country band from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Memphis-born singer-songwriter Cory Branan.

Lucero will thrill fans once again with their music that blends the sounds of early rock and roll, classic punk, country-folk, and deep-fried Southern soul.

× Expand Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Fossil Fest, Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Saturday, March 27, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 28, 12-5 p.m.

This weekend is your opportunity to try your hand at paleontology — the study of life on earth based on fossils. This bone-rattling festival will feature intriguing stations, talks, games, and hands-on activities inside and outside the Pink Palace Museum.

Stations include the pewter casting activity station where the kids can cast dinosaur teeth while you watch master metalsmiths forge a variety of bones and claws and create archeology tools. Dig for fossils and shells at the Coon Creek Science Center station. Dissect owl pellets and plant fossils at the Lichterman Nature Center station.

Check out fossil tables hosted by the Museum’s collections department and discover specimens like a fossil slab from Morocco of a trilobite 400 million years old. Compare the teeth of the mammoth, mastodon, and saber-toothed cat. At the Dino Walk, see how their footprints measure up to prehistoric giants. View a new giant metal mosasaur sculpture created by the Memphis Metal Museum.

If you are aged 21 years or older and enjoy something from a period more recent than the Jurassic period, try something from a two-week fermentation period. The new Museum of Science & History (MoSH) beer made by Ghost River Brewery pairs perfectly with food trucks that will be onsite including Mempops, Moe’s/Humdingers, and Cousins Maine Lobster.

Photo courtesy of Fathom Events 65th Anniversary: The Ten Commandments Yul Brynner plays Rameses in the 1956 epic film about Moses.

65th Anniversary: The Ten Commandments

Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall and Collierville Town Cinema, 480 Market

Sunday, March 28, 1 p.m.

We’ve got a lot of classics this weekend. Let’s add one more.

In a time before cell phones and remote controls, phones had cords and T.V.s had little gadgets called “children” to change the channel. I’m convinced it is the primary reason people had children at one time — so parents would not have to get up to change the channel.

In those days of yore, The Ten Commandments was the height of special effects as Moses parted the sea and God spoke to Moses on Mount Sanai disguised as fire. This 1956 epic biblical drama was broadcast every year around Easter.

Celebrate 65 years of Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments starring Charlton Heston as Moses, Yul Brynner as Rameses, and Ann Baxter as Nefretiri.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.