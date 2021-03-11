Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 12th-14th

× Expand Photo by Kerriann Otaño/Opera Memphis Virtual Memphis Beerfest Special performances by Opera Memphis — Handorf Company artists Dane Suarez and Jake Stamatis.

Online from virtualmemphisbeerfest.com

Saturday, March 13, 2-6 p.m.

Once you pick up your beers (or have them delivered), join the fun starting with an opening toast by Academy Award-winner Frayser Boy. Hosts Kevin Cerrito and Cash Saver’s Taylor James will pour from the virtual tap via Zoom as festival-goers will be able to interact virtually with scheduled tastings, Q&As with brewers, live trivia, and an interactive panel.

Enjoy performances from Amy LaVere and John Paul Keith on the Memphis Flyer Virtual Stage. Psst — rumor has it that the Opera Memphis Handorf Company artists Dane Suarez and Jake Stamatis will be belting some ballads. It will be nonstop fun for all that ales you. Plus, a portion of the ticket sales will go to Memphis Food Industry Emergency Worker Assistance.

To whet your whistle, here’s a peek at the list of brews:

🍺 It's 901 Somewhere • American IPA • Beale Street & Boscos

🍺 Animal Frequency • Hazy IPA • Crosstown

🍺 Memphis Natch • Lager • Hampline

🍺 Sour Saison • Hi-Wire

🍺 Mangolorian • Mango Wheat • Naked River

🍺 She Devil • Belgian Golden • Meddlesome

🍺 Mystery Beer • Memphis Made

🍺 Boi Shortz 33 1/3: The Final Insult • Hazy Rye Imperial • Wiseacre

Cheers!

Courtesy of University of Memphis Theater/Photo by Alice Berry The Women of Lockerbie, University of Memphis Madisen White portrays the grieving mother character, Madeline Livingston.

Online from University of Memphis Theater, memphis.edu/theatre

Thursday-Saturday, March 11-13, 7:30-10 p.m.

Many may remember when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, leaving a permanent scar in the form of a massive crater — and a life-affirming catharsis.

Students of the University of Memphis Theatre and Dance will engage the audience with traditional Greek elements of tragedy in a modern production about healthy grieving and the fact that grieving does take time and community. The audience will be asked to reevaluate how we deal with hate in our world and show us how vital a final gesture rooted in love can be.

Freshman Madisen White landed the leading role as Madeline Livingston, the character who lost her 20-year-old son in the crash. While the events are real, the characters are representational, according to White. Her character represents a grieving mother who has lost a child.

Join the student cast on this journey of healing.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

Have you been missing live classical performances? Well, you are in luck. Memphis Symphony Orchestra conductor Robert Moody will be on stage at the Cannon Center with pianist David Córdoba Hernández's debut performance celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday. The MSO website says that the price of admission is adoration. So bring your adoration and enjoy Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 8 by Beethoven.

Grab your seat quickly; seating is limited.

Photo courtesy of Brooks Museum Virtual Chalkfest

Online from Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, brooksmuseum.org

Starts Saturday, March 13, continues through March 20

Chalk artists and admirers of chalk art will be pleased to know that Chalkfest is virtually back. Or rather, it's back — virtually. Grab your chalk and hit the sidewalks. Any sidewalk. Share your Chalk Art creations on Facebook and Instagram with #Chalkfest2021 and tag @brooksmuseum by March 20 at 5 p.m. for a chance to win fun prizes.

Check out brooksmuseum.org/chalkfest for some ideas, get the whole family in on a masterpiece, and chalk one up for the team.

Online from Novel, novelmemphis.com

Sunday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.

Trying to stay healthy? Need more energy? Join Novel for a book launch by cardiothoracic surgeon and bestselling author of the Plant Paradox series Dr. Steven Gundry with an introduction by Arianna Huffington. Attendees will receive a signed copy of the new book, The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone, with ticket purchase. The book is not needed for the event and will ship shortly after the event is complete. Fans will get a rare opportunity for a first look at his timely new book, where Gundry reveals the source of low energy levels and simple steps to reclaim energy.

Enjoy a Q&A with Gundry following the book discussion. VIP ticket holders will be able to attend a virtual meet and greet.

