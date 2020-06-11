Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 12th-14th

Online, June 12-14

× Expand Facebook/Outdoors Inc Outdoors Inc Canoe and Kayak Race, Online

This anticipated annual event has gone online due to an abundance of caution. Participate anywhere in a canoe, in a kayak, or on a stand-up paddleboard. Complete a 5k paddle on any of the mentioned water vessels and post your time and screenshot on the event page.

Need someplace to do this? Shelby Farms Park opened their Bike + Boat Rental last weekend and reservations are open. As well, Blues City Kayaks will host a live event, Introduction to the Urban Wolf River on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Enjoy your river town on the water this weekend. Yippee Kayak-yay!

Shelby Farms Park, 500 N. Pine Lake

Friday, June 12, 7 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Shelby Farms Park Park After Dark Movie Night, Shelby Farms Park

You might have thought you were going to (or did) buy a ticket to Goonies on Saturday night. Well, that has changed due to some very sudden new rules by Warner Bros. They announced, effective immediately, that their films can longer be shown outside of theaters. Never fear, Shelby Farms did some fancy footwork and now Bill and Ted will be at the Park for an excellent adventure on Friday. Hence the movie title, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Bring a whole carload for $25 and enjoy the park after dark for a family-friendly, socially-distant evening of entertainment benefiting the daily operations of Shelby Farms Park and the Wolf River Greenline.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Follow this link.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Nature Center

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby Forest Spring Fest Shelby Forest Spring Fest, Nature Center

It’s true, festivals are back. At least the ones where you can safely socially distance. Considering the many acres of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, you will have room to spread your wings. The festival will be held at UA Moore Ballpark in the Park, 1.6 miles past the famous Shelby Forest General Store on Benjestown Road. Once you find the right spot, enjoy live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, wildlife and cultural exhibits, a corn hole tourney, and more.

Kudzu Playhouse, Online

Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kudzu Playhouse The Revolutionists, Kudzu Playhouse (Online)

Lauren Gunderson’s play is a brutal comedic quartet about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). Playwright Olympe de Gouges (Emily Chateau), assassin Charlotte Corday (Ella Embry), former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette (Ashley Hawkins), and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle (Briana Patton) hang out, murder Jean-Paul Marat, lose their heads, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris.

Join the Revolution!

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events, 6399 Shelby View

Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Sketchfab user Elisey International Axe Throwing Day World Record Attempt, Autobahn Indoor Sppedway & Events Do you have an axe to grind? Make it a world record.

Show of hands — who knew there was an International Axe Throwing Day? Our editorial team members, Maya Smith and Michael Donahue probably did. They both wrote articles on an ax-throwing location in Memphis a while back.

Our usually mild-mannered Smith talked about her experience through clenched teeth with a growl like a Viking marauder, “It was great!”

Don’t miss your opportunity to set a world record for the most simultaneous axe throws around the world at the same time. Wear your best ax-throwing threads, this event will be broadcast live online and will be in the Guinness Book of World Records.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.