Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 5th-7th

Online Series Premiere

× Expand Facebook/Carl E. Moore Carl E. Moore, The Art of Protest Meet Carl E. Moore via Vimeo and learn about his art.

As part of a new series, CEO and founder of Hattiloo Theatre Ekundayo Bandele will introduce you to visual artist Carl E. Moore in this short Vimeo video. Moore talks about his own anger and how his art makes a statement about black life. You will be directed to Moore’s website where his works of art and thoughts can be viewed as an expression of contemporary social issues.

These are important conversations in our world today as we all struggle with social issues, our place in the world, and civil unrest. Succumbing to ennui and despair is not an option. Hattiloo Theatre is also offering a free online viewing of a past performance, Sarafina!, about human rights in the twenty-first century, written by Mbongeni Ngema.

Memphis Public Libraries

Through August 1

× Expand Facebook/Noname's Book Club Explore Memphis Reading Challenge, Memphis Public Libraries Read, log your progress online, win prizes.

June is Black Music Month. Perfect timing for the annual Explore Memphis Reading Challenge. Noname’s Book Club, an online/irl community dedicated to uplifting POC voices; the staff pick is Race Music: From Bebop to Hip-Hop by Guthrie Ramsey. You can choose any book you would like. But choose you must. This event challenges you to read 20 minutes a day. Be sure and register with Memphis Public Libraries and track your reading online for an opportunity to snag some great prizes. All ages are welcome to the challenge but require an adult to sign up for those under 13.

Happy reading!

Friday, June 5

× Expand Facebook/Dawn Foods National Donut Day, Donuts for Good Celebrate the donut and giving back.

Let’s focus on some good and those who do good in our community. I’d like to introduce you to National Donut Day and the local bakery recognized as part of the Dawn Foods “Donuts for Good” program, which shines a light on the positive deeds bakers do in their local communities.

In celebration of Dawn’s 100th anniversary this year, the bakery ingredients and manufacturing supplier is donating to local charities around the country.

Gibson’s Donuts is one of 10 bakeries being honored for donating donuts to five different hospitals around Memphis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gibson’s is donating their prize to the Salvation Army to help homeless and abused women and children.

We are honored to have Gibson’s and the Salvation Army in our community. Be sure and load up on donut carbs before going to the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Friday.

Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Online

× Expand Facebook/WundHer Joymaker 2020 by WundHer Founder and CEO Lori Spicer Robertson of WundHer brings joy amid crisis.

This digital movement invites individuals, groups, and families to share how they have created joy amidst crisis and remain hopeful for the future.

“The world is in civil unrest and for many of us it is hard to find joy. As a mother of two small Black boys (5 and 3), wife to an incredible Black man, sister to an amazing Black brother, and daughter of a loving Black father, joy is the foundation I use to rebuild systematic change.” — Lori Spicer Robertson, founder and CEO of WundHer

Presented as a virtual summit to fuel participants with joy and empowerment for change, hear uplifting presentations on transformative storytelling, the power of connection, curating experiences, work re-engineered, and the value of your vote.

The event is free for students ages 12 and above, a one-day pass is $25, and the all-access pass is $50 benefiting The Hagar Center.

Don’t miss Saturday morning with Siphne Sylve as she hosts “Joy Jam,” the pre-mixer for Joymaker 2020 on @wundher IG live at 10:30 a.m. followed by “The Joy Perspective,” a welcome by CEO and founder Lori Spicer Robertson. The full schedule of guests and topics can be found on the WundHer event page.

#BeAJOYMAKER

Backbeat Tours, Silky O’Sullivan’s patio on Beale Street

Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Explore Bike Share Memphis Bike Tour, Backbeat Tours Explore Bike Share and Backbeat Tours have teamed up to share Memphis with you.

Bike the bluffs this weekend with fun and knowledgeable Backbeat tour guides. It’s also a great way to beat the quarantine blues. A partnership with Explore Bike Share created this fun and unique way to explore the city while social distancing. Learn a little fascinating history, get some fresh air, and burn a few calories along the way. It's perfect for pretty much anyone who loves bike riding, sightseeing, and having a good time.

Use of an Explore Bike Share bike is included in the $25 ticket price, along with a helmet and a cold bottle of water. All riders will also receive a special 24-hour access code for the free use of their bike following the tour, courtesy of Explore Bike Share.

Distance is an easy 7 miles over mostly level ground. Highlights include historic Court Square and Fourth Bluff Park, scenic Bluff Walk views, Tom Lee Park, Beale Street Landing, River Garden Park, the South Main Arts District, Lorraine Motel, and more for riders ages 16+.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.