Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 26th-28th

Landers Center, 4560 Venture, Southaven, MS

June 25-28, 12 noon-9 p.m.

For some of us, the best part of the Mid-South Fair is the food. Though the Fair won’t be here until September, Fair food vendors are giving you a sneak peak of things to come.

Starting Thursday and through the weekend you can eat your way through the Fair without any other distractions. Crispy chicken, funnel cakes, fries, candy apples, and cotton candy are just a few of the scrumptious items for noshing.

As you eat your way through the Fair Food Festival be sure and have a Pronto Pup or two. The Pronto Pup is a family-owned operation and has roots in Memphis. And no, the Pronto Pup is not a corn dog. It’s better.

Chuckles Comedy Club, 1700 Dexter

Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Need some laughs? Rodney Perry is a comedian, actor, and writer known for serving as co-host on BET’s late-night talk showThe Mo’Nique Show. And he’s coming to Memphis for your amusement. With a contagious smile and a ready chuckle, Perry’s comedy is an easy laugh at observations about celebrities, relationships, and family.

TPC at Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind

Saturday, June 27, 5-9 p.m.

At this sixth annual event, you’ll enjoy upscale Southern fare prepared by chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, live music, and golf-themed games. Guests will also have an opportunity to bid on exclusive auction items.

Speaking of auction items, visit the online St. Jude JAM Auction where you can bid on a ’65 Shelby Daytona Coupe, a one-on-one with Rick Dees or Little River Band’s Wayne Nelson, and many more unique items and experiences.

It’s all a prelude to the upcoming 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at the end of July.

All events benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the mission to find cures and save children.

Online

Saturday, June 27, 1-7 p.m.

Beale Street Art Crawl showcases work by artists of all mediums and various styles and aesthetics from Memphis, Nashville, and surrounding areas. This not only helps artists reach a new consumer base and increase visibility, but artists also have the opportunity to become a merchant on historic Beale Street for a day — or a bit longer now that the event is virtual.

This is wonderful news for the public. Take a look at the site managed by the nonprofit Dear Music with support from the Downtown Memphis Commission. The work and artists are showcased in an easy-to-view format.

Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina

Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

You might be excited to learn that Loflin Yard’s Bluegrass Brunch started back up last week. There is plenty of room to social distance in the yard as you enjoy a new brunch menu and the upbeat, progressive sounds of the ever-entertaining Grassfire Bluegrass Band.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.