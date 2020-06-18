Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 19th-21st

Friday-Saturday, June 19-20

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Edward Kimmel Juneteenth, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Celebrate the history of African American accomplishments.

This weekend will feature events throughout Memphis and online celebrating Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

“If you know whence you came, there is really no limit to where you can go.” — James Baldwin

This date is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States and celebrates over 150 years of reflection and rejoicing.

Read more in an article by Julia Baker about six leading African American museums and historical institutions that will join forces to launch a digital commemoration of Juneteenth on Friday.

× Expand Parallel Lives, New Moon Theatre Company A comedy about two supreme beings planning the beginning of the world.

New Moon Theatre Company, Virtual

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Local thespians, Marianne Orendorff and Chelsea Robinson, read this very funny play via New Moon's Facebook page.

In the opening scene, two supreme beings plan the beginning of the world with the relish of two slightly sadistic suburban wives decorating a living room. Once they’ve decided on the color scheme of the races, a little concerned that white people will feel slighted being such a boring color, they create sex and the sexes. Afraid women will have too many advantages, the Beings decide to make childbirth painful and to give men enormous egos as compensation. From this moment, the audience is whisked through the outrageous universe of Kathy and Mo, where two actresses play men and women struggling through the common rituals of modern life: teenagers on a date, sisters at their grandmother’s funeral, a man and a woman together in a country-western bar. With boundless humor, Parallel Lives reexamines the ongoing quest to find parity and love in a contest handicapped by capricious gods — or in this case, goddesses.

× Expand "Pitcher of Flowers" by Marti Tucker Woman's Exchange Virtual Art Gallery Pick up art and Chef Rev's daily special benefiting Woman's Exchange of Memphis.

Woman’s Exchange Art Gallery, 88 Racine

Through August 21

There are some great art exhibitions that have recently opened. This would be a great weekend to buy Dad some great art to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

I wanted to highlight the Woman’s Exchange because you can also pick up some curbside food for Dad from Chef Rev’s kitchen in the Tea Room, curbside.

Should you be searching for something special not found at the Woman's Exchange, try Stax and their recently opened exhibition, “Beautiful Souls: Joel Brodsky and the Faces of Stax Records,” Juan Rojo’s exhibition at Jay Etkin’s Gallery, "Circus," or Carlyle Wolfe Lee’s exhibition, "Zinnias," at David Lusk Gallery.

Wherever you search for the perfect piece of art for Dad, call ahead. Most exhibitions are online and by appointment only.

Happy Father’s Day!

× Expand Facebook/The Grove at GPAC Movie + Live Music, The Grove at GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center (The Grove), 1801 Exeter

Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 5-8 p.m.

Who doesn’t like movies and music — and movies about music? The newly opened The Grove at GPAC is the perfect outdoor venue to enjoy a movie about music paired with live music. This weekend, live music will be paired with The Wrecking Crew on Friday, Dreamgirls on Saturday, and Pavarotti on Sunday.

Live music and foodtrucks at 5 p.m., movie starts at 6 p.m. Buy your tickets soon; this event sells out quickly.

× Expand Facebook/Blue Bank Resort Blue Bank Resort Arts and Crafts Festival, Hornbeak, TN (Reelfoot Lake) Enjoy music, vendors, and family-friendly fun.

Blue Bank Resort, 813 Lake, Hornbeak, TN

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This annual arts and crafts festival features local farm products, local soap, candle makers, local honey, gardening products, chain saw logs, homemade quilts, driftwood art, hand-painted antiques, and many traditional handmade crafts.

Surprise pop-up vendors will also appear at the resort in an effort to help Reelfoot tourism and other local Northwest Tennessee businesses.

You can also enjoy live music, face painting, and lots of family fun.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.