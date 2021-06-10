Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 11th-13th

× Expand Painting by folk artist Joe Light "Folk Art" from the Collection of Judy Peiser, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Opening weekend: Friday, June 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on exhibit through July 31

Judy Peiser has long been a champion of regional folk art and artists. She co-founded the Center for Southern Folklore and dedicated her life to preserving art of all kinds and the stories behind the art. Through the years she has amassed an impressive collection of visual art that reflects the cultural life of a community. This show is the result of lots of folk art purchases in exchange for stories preserved through the Center for Southern Folklore.

Also recently opened is “Art of a Scientist,” an exhibition of recent works by Dr. Gopal Murti. The opening reception will be Sunday, June 13, 3-5 p.m. at the Garden.

All exhibited pieces are available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting the Garden’s art, education and horticulture programs.

Wolf River Greenway, 2630 Epping Way

Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m.

Certified paddle guides will be on hand to help you learn the basics of controlling and safely paddling a canoe on the 25-acre lake along the Wolf River Greenway trail. Launch from a 60-foot floating dock and enjoy the scenery. In addition, as part of the Discover the Greenway program, enjoy a Sweat the Greenway cardio circuit and bodyweight strength fitness program with a certified instructor and an Explore the Greenway Wildflower Wander hike with educational guides to identify native species.

All programs are free on Saturday with additional Wolf River Conservancy programs at Mud Island River Park and Kennedy Park.

Photo courtesy of Opera Memphis Scalia/Gingberg presented by Opera Memphis, Germantown Performing Arts Center

The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m.

U. S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia were polar opposites politically. They might never have shared an opinion but they did share a love for the art of opera. Music united them in a very special way. Composer-librettist Derrick Wang has captured their friendship in an operatic comedy that will be performed this Saturday by Opera Memphis in The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Handorf Company Artists Dane Suarez and Stephanie Doche perform the roles of Scalia and Ginsburg. They are joined for this production by Opera Memphis favorite Darren K. Stokes as The Commentator. Opera Memphis director of musical activities Cris Frisco will conduct the performance accompanied by a musical score performed by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Grazing boxes from Feast & Graze, food truck fare, and cocktails will be available for purchase. You can also bring a picnic, beverages, chairs, and blankets.

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Friday-Saturday, June 11-12, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Starting out as a stand-up comic with a few minor television roles, Minhaj got his break on The Daily Show as a senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018. His first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, debuted on Netflix in 2017 earning him a Peabody Award. He moved on to host a weekly comedy show on Netflix, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Now Minhaj is in Memphis this weekend to entertain you with his live comedy for your amusement.

My Fair Lady, Malco Paradiso and Collierville Towne Cinema

Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall and Collierville Cinema Grill, 380 Market

Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m.

This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. When the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, Higgins finds he may have a lesson or two to learn himself. This special theatrical event includes the featurette, Remembering Audrey, a memorial of the legendary star Audrey Hepburn, with insight from two of those who knew her best — companion, Robert Wolders, and her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer.

The film will be shown as it was originally intended, with a musical overture and intermission.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.