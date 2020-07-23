Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 24th-26th

Memphis Zoo, Online

Friday, July 24, 6-11 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Zoo Memphis Zoo Digital Dinner, Online Birds of a feather eat together with the Memphis Zoo.

Join the Memphis Zoo for a four-course meal specially crafted by local chefs Jimmy Gentry and Erling Jensen and make your own cocktails with Old Dominick’s master distiller Alex Castle.

Meals will be delivered to you paired with wines followed by an email with a Zoom link to join the virtual party. Once you are set, spend time with animal interpreters and bid on auction items.​

Practice social distancing in your own home while enjoying the Memphis Zoo, fine dining, clever cocktails, and bidding on auction items.

Memphis Astronomical Society and Warner Park Nature Center, Online

Friday, July 24, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Warner Park Nature Center Tennessee Virtual Star Party, Online

A Tennessee state-wide virtual star party will be hosted by the Warner Park Nature Center in Nashville. Astronomers from various locations across Tennessee will show live feeds of celestial objects including Comet Neowise, Jupiter, Saturn, the moon, and various Deep Sky Objects (DSOs). Members of the Memphis Astronomical Society will have a segment toward the end of the program that you won’t want to miss.

If you are star-struck by the heavens, join this fun free event via the Warner Park Nature Center YouTube channel.

The Medicine Factory, 85 W. Virginia

Friday, July 24, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

× Expand Painting by Savannah White Artist reception for "Yearning Horizons," Medicine Factory

Take a trip around the globe with Savannah White. From Brazil to Croatia, the travel bug is not simply adventure for White but also inspiration. With an intellectual and cultural curiosity, her work takes shape and is expressed in her — sometimes abstract and sometimes representational — paintings. No matter the style, all of White’s work forms a spirit of irrepressible wonder in fluid color and motions.

To allow for social distancing, this artist reception will span two days with a 25-person limit for in-gallery viewing at the Medicine Factory. After Saturday, White’s work can be viewed by appointment through August 1.

Wolfchase Galleria, 2760 N. Germantown

Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Eddie Yu Photography Cirque Italia, Wolfchase Galleria Elena Stefanova dazzles the audience on the ariel swing at the Water Circus.

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on a thrilling quest in their new production in search of a pirate’s booty.

The story begins with Ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. Be a part of the adventure as swashbucklers balance upside down on a rum barrel, juggle knives, and have a run-in with a mermaid.

Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see the show to find out.

All hands on deck for a fierce and funny family-friendly Water Circus, Italian style.

The Capital Grille, Online

July 23-September 6

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Capital Grille The Generous Poiur @Home

The Capital Grille and Seasons 52 have brought back two annual wine events for the summer season.

The Generous Pour via The Capital Grille offers guests the opportunity to sample as many wines as they wish from a curated selection as they dine at home through September 6. This year’s wine lineup features white, red, and rosé labels by Wine Enthusiast Wine Maker of the Year, Dave Phinney— including the Orin Swift, Department 66, and Location collections. Order from all seven of the featured bottles of wine with a takeout dinner. The offering honors the in-restaurant experience and includes a Stölzle crystal Generous Pour wine glass per entree and a take-home guide, which unlocks access to private short films starring Phinney and filmed exclusively for the 2020 Generous Pour event.

Photo courtesy of Seasons 52 Rose All Day, All Summer, Seasons 52 Honey-Lavendar Sangria

Meanwhile, Seasons 52 is celebrating the return of Rosé All Day, All Summer, a curated menu that celebrates the favorite summertime wine, complete with rosé cocktails. The new summer menu will highlight peak season ingredients in dishes like the new street-style Wood-Grilled Corn Wheels and Roasted Corn and Bacon Flatbread, to make the most of the warm weather. Guests can also opt for bottles of rosé to go with takeout orders. You can enjoy this rosy summer treat through September 14.

Cheers!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.