Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 3rd-5th

Quintessential Summer Celebration
Mississippi River Park, off Riverside
Thursday-Sunday, July 3-5, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Memphis River Park
Quintessential Summer Celebration, Memphis River Park
Look out for special Downtown restaurant lunch and dinner deals available for pickup and picnicking. Find participating spots using the hashtag #fivedaysinmemphis.
A designated picnic area in Tom Lee Park will feature socially-distanced spots for families to dine on the river for lunch, happy hour, dinner, or all three.
Kayak rentals are walk-up in River Garden to see Memphis from a new perspective on the still Memphis Harbor.
Sunset kayak trips on the Mississippi River with Kayak Memphis can be booked for spectacular views.
Paddleboard Yoga Memphis is doing social (but socially-distant) tours on Friday and Saturday.
Bike routes with Explore Bike Share take you through downtown, on the River Line, over Big River Crossing to trails in Arkansas.
Complete a River Garden bingo sheet to earn a badge that can be picked up from the 4th Cup.
Declare your independence to enjoy your Riverfront — your way.
Orion Virtual Concert Series: Patriotic Pops
Photo courtesy of Levitt Shell
Patriotic Pops, Levitt Shell Facebook Live
Online, Levitt Shell Facebook Live
Friday, July 3, 7:30-9 p.m.
Two years ago, this annual concert by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Second Presbyterian Chancel Choir featured a variety of American music. Special guests Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass joined in the fun. There were even live fireworks and hoards of people without masks elbow-to-elbow.
Relive the good old days and celebrate America from the safety of your home with Levitt Shell on Facebook Live.
Captain America: The First Avenger + Digital Fireworks + Video DJ Mark Anderson + Memphis MoJo Cafe Food Truck
Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter
Sat.-Sun., July 4-5, 5:30 p.m.
Photo by Sketchfab user Brendan Vermeltfoort
Captain America, The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Celebrate America with Captain America, a video DJ, food from Memphis Mojo Cafe, and digital fireworks on the beautiful spacious grounds of Germantown Performing Arts Center.
This superhero was transformed into a super-soldier when he enlisted to serve during WWII. Now, he must stop the Red Skull from using a stolen energy-source to achieve world domination. Cheer Captain America on to save the world.
Tickets are limited for proper social distancing. Be sure and reserve your spot now.
Memphis Mojo Tour
Backbeat Tours, 197 Beale (Alfred’s patio bar)
Friday-Saturday, July 3-4, 1:30 p.m.
Facebook/Backbeat
Memphis Mojo Tour, Backbeat Tours
It may be harder to travel this July 4th, but it’s easy to play tourist in your own town, the home of the blues. All of the guides are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the city’s rich musical heritage while entertaining you with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories of your favorite Memphis personalities.
Stops include:
- Sun Studio
- Beale Street
- Stax Studio
- The Lorraine Motel
- Cotton Row
- Peabody Hotel
- Overton Park
- Historic Central Gardens
- St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital
- Early homes of Elvis, B. B. King, and Johnny Cash
Enjoy an exciting introduction to Memphis on this action-packed drive through the city. It’s great fun for all ages.
Cooper-Young’s Virtual July 4th Celebration
Saturday, July 4
Facebook/Cooper Young Community Association
Couper-Young's Virtual July 4th Celebration, Online
The annual Cooper-Young 4th of July Parade at Peabody Elementary has moved online. Join the Cooper-Young community as they celebrate with one another from a distance. Dress up kids, pets, or decorate your home, and submit photos via instagram with the hashtag #CYJULY4. Submit by midnight on July 4th for prizes for each category. Read more about the virtual event in the article by Julia Baker.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.