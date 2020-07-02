Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 3rd-5th

Mississippi River Park, off Riverside

Thursday-Sunday, July 3-5, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis River Park Quintessential Summer Celebration, Memphis River Park

Look out for special Downtown restaurant lunch and dinner deals available for pickup and picnicking. Find participating spots using the hashtag #fivedaysinmemphis.

A designated picnic area in Tom Lee Park will feature socially-distanced spots for families to dine on the river for lunch, happy hour, dinner, or all three.

Kayak rentals are walk-up in River Garden to see Memphis from a new perspective on the still Memphis Harbor.

Sunset kayak trips on the Mississippi River with Kayak Memphis can be booked for spectacular views.

Paddleboard Yoga Memphis is doing social (but socially-distant) tours on Friday and Saturday.

Bike routes with Explore Bike Share take you through downtown, on the River Line, over Big River Crossing to trails in Arkansas.

Complete a River Garden bingo sheet to earn a badge that can be picked up from the 4th Cup.

Declare your independence to enjoy your Riverfront — your way.

Photo courtesy of Levitt Shell Patriotic Pops, Levitt Shell Facebook Live

Online, Levitt Shell Facebook Live

Friday, July 3, 7:30-9 p.m.

Two years ago, this annual concert by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Second Presbyterian Chancel Choir featured a variety of American music. Special guests Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass joined in the fun. There were even live fireworks and hoards of people without masks elbow-to-elbow.

Relive the good old days and celebrate America from the safety of your home with Levitt Shell on Facebook Live.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sat.-Sun., July 4-5, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Sketchfab user Brendan Vermeltfoort Captain America, The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Celebrate America with Captain America, a video DJ, food from Memphis Mojo Cafe, and digital fireworks on the beautiful spacious grounds of Germantown Performing Arts Center.

This superhero was transformed into a super-soldier when he enlisted to serve during WWII. Now, he must stop the Red Skull from using a stolen energy-source to achieve world domination. Cheer Captain America on to save the world.

Tickets are limited for proper social distancing. Be sure and reserve your spot now.

Backbeat Tours, 197 Beale (Alfred’s patio bar)

Friday-Saturday, July 3-4, 1:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Backbeat Memphis Mojo Tour, Backbeat Tours

It may be harder to travel this July 4th, but it’s easy to play tourist in your own town, the home of the blues. All of the guides are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the city’s rich musical heritage while entertaining you with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories of your favorite Memphis personalities.

Stops include:

Sun Studio

Beale Street

Stax Studio

The Lorraine Motel

Cotton Row

Peabody Hotel

Overton Park

Historic Central Gardens

St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital

Early homes of Elvis, B. B. King, and Johnny Cash

Enjoy an exciting introduction to Memphis on this action-packed drive through the city. It’s great fun for all ages.

Saturday, July 4

× Expand Facebook/Cooper Young Community Association Couper-Young's Virtual July 4th Celebration, Online

The annual Cooper-Young 4th of July Parade at Peabody Elementary has moved online. Join the Cooper-Young community as they celebrate with one another from a distance. Dress up kids, pets, or decorate your home, and submit photos via instagram with the hashtag #CYJULY4. Submit by midnight on July 4th for prizes for each category. Read more about the virtual event in the article by Julia Baker.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.