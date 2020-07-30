Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 31st-August 2nd

TPC at Southwind, Online for Spectators

Thursday-Sunday, July 30-August 2

Get in the game this weekend — online.

It’s been a rough year for sports. That is why it is so exciting to have the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis this weekend. The 78-player field includes players from 19 different countries vying for a $10.5 million purse. And you can watch the friendly exhibition on PGA TOUR LIVE production; simulcast on GOLF CHANNEL, GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, and PGA TOUR social channel

s. Visit the website for all spectator options as well as Memphis-centric extras.

Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $48 million for the tournament’s primary charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

While the green will be an exciting place to watch this weekend, our two-year-old soccer team, Memphis 901, will also be on the field this weekend playing St. Louis. It’s nice to know we have options when it comes to sports.

The ball is in play for a hole-in-one weekend.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 E. Parkway

Saturdays, August 1 and 8, 7:30 a.m.

× Expand Facebook/Kroc Center of Memphis Redefined Fitness Launch, Kroc Center of Memphis

The past few months have been a huge shift for everyone. Our interactions have been modified with everything from family and friends to work and exercise. This summer, welcome the positive change that has come from making life work during the Kroc Center’s Fitness Redefined Launch where brand new exercise routines and music will redefine all your favorite classes.

Refresh your focus. Rejuvenate your health. Redefine your fitness.

Pick from bootcamp, barre, Zumba, basketball, and more. Pay per class and try as many as you’d like.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Saturday, August 1, 10 a.m. through August 29 every Wednesday and Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lichterman Nature Center Lichterman Guided Tour Walks

Meet your wilder neighbors on a guided tour around the lake and through the forest with a Lichterman Nature Center Naturalist. Walks conclude with a live animal ambassador visit. Cooler morning temperatures and fewer guests to scare off wildlife make this a perfect tour for nature lovers.

The guided tours are only through August, rain or shine. Dress accordingly.

Memphis Park (Fourth Bluff), Front and Madison

Saturday, August 1, 4-7 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis River Park Partnership Mask Up, Memphis — Memphis River Park (Fourth Bluff)

Memphis River Parks wants to make sure you don't have an excuse to say, “I don't have a mask!” Stop by the Fourth Bluff and snag a free mask, hand sanitizer, and school supplies. Just to make sure everyone will #MaskUpMemphis, participants can also snag a free snow cone.

While you are there, check out the pop-up skatepark in the parking lot at Tom Lee Park. Bring your skateboard, roller blades, or skates and try a few tricks thanks to Society Skate Park and Contact Skate Shop.

Mask up and roll on, Memphis!

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

August 2-30

× Expand Facebook/Artists' Link "Staying Connected," Memphis Botanic Garden Featuring work by Artists' Link members like Connie Chávez who will have work in the August exhibition.

Artists’ Link is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization founded in 1989 for and by visual artists in the Memphis area. Exhibitions are a vital part of Artists’ Link’s purpose and goals to introduce member artists and their work to new and loyal communities of art-lovers. More than 110 members strong, the group creates art in a wide range of media and artistic styles. As a resource and support group, Artists’ Link provides fellowship, sharing of art information, and a link to the community. Members are frequent contributors to worthy causes by donating their time and artwork. The group’s signature co-sponsored art event, “Incognito,” has supported educational programs at the Memphis Botanic Garden since 2011.

During this worldwide pandemic, Artists’ Link members have continued to be creative and proudly display some of their works of art in this exhibition, “Staying Connected.”

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.