Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 2nd-4th

AutoZone Park, 200 Union

Friday-Sunday, July 2-4, 6:30 p.m.

The Memphis Redbirds are having a flash sale just in time for the flash of fireworks. The sale offers $4 tickets while supplies last. While the Redbirds will be hitting the ball out of the park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps, weekend promotions will be a big hit with the fans.

Fireworks are free for everyone all weekend.

Purchase a specialty ticket ($31-$33) and enjoy an all-you-can-eat cookout — a buffet of burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and up to two drinks (water or soda).

Friday, get there early. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Memphis Redbirds flag trucker hat.

Saturday is Dress Like Your Dad BBQ Night. Fans who come to the game dressed like their dad will have the chance to be selected to compete for lawnmowers, leaf blowers, grills, and more.

Ice Cream Sunday allows kids under 12 to receive a free ice cream sandwich from Prairie Farms upon entering the ballpark.

Check our calendar of events for more fireworks and holiday celebrations all over the Mid-South. It's an all-American weekend.

Broad Avenue Arts District, 2542 Broad

Friday, July 2, 5-8 p.m.

The shops of Broad Avenue celebrate Christmas in July during a First Friday featuring specialty-themed products, cocktails, and a visit from Santa.

A sampling of some fun stuff in store:

Wiseacre will have rare holiday beers for sale.

Everbloom will be handing out Camp Cocktail hot chocolates.

Falling Into Place will have holiday candles, mistletoe, and Christmas Morning for sale plus an iced mulled wine sangria.

City and State will have a special holiday drink.

The Liquor Store will bring back a holiday cocktail.

Merchants will feature Christmas art by Lance David White.

Muddy's will serve a limited amount of Santa Baby cupcakes and gingerbread molasses cookies.

Put on your best Fourth of July attire and unwrap Christmas on Broad.

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 Dudley

Friday, July 2, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Not in the mood for popsicles and fireworks? Is Santa too jolly? Welcome to Halloween in July.

If you are not feeling particularly festive, take it down a notch with an outdoor showing of The Witches of Eastwick. This 1987 dark fantasy-comedy stars Jack Nicholson as Daryl Van Horne, alongside Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon as witches.

As the final light of the day washes away, the film will be projected onto the roof of the historic 1852 Cottage. Sit under the trees on the lawn or bring lawn chairs and a cooler. Sit back, relax, and celebrate America’s birthday on your own terms — with a Halloween theme.

Grind City Brewery, 76 Waterworks

Saturday, July 3, noon-5:30 p.m.

Maybe barbecue, blues, and bourbon samples should be on your Fourth of July event list. The festival will even feature a book-signing by the legendary blues musician Bobby Rush. I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story, Rush’s newly released book, will be on sale at the festival where you can meet the author/musician and get your copy signed if you missed the Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series at the Levitt Shell on Thursday.

What's the book about? Read Alex Greene’s review in the Memphis Flyer. In the article, you’ll read about a new song release, “America the Beautiful,” by Bobby Rush and the Curb Collective, featuring Eddie Cotton. The timing couldn't be more perfect — just like the timing in Rush’s music.

The festival will be held at Grind City Brewing and benefits the Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation, Inc.

× Expand Photographs by Julie Ray Watermelon Festival, Priddy Farms

Priddy Farms, 4595 N. Germantown, Bartlett, Tennessee

July 1-August 15, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Spencer Priddy has created a successful pumpkin and Christmas tree farm by researching best practices and proper planning. He started getting requests for a summer event and rolled out the inaugural Watermelon Festival this year. The summer festival features giant water slides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, hayrides, and watermelons.

You have until August 15th to sample sweet and juicy watermelons on Priddy Farms in Bartlett.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.