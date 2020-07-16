Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 17th-19th

The Peabody Hotel, 149 Union

Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peabody Hotel Sunset Social Hour, Peabody Hotel

While this year’s Rooftop Parties might be on hold, Sunset Social Hour is the perfect treat to beat the summer heat. Sip a signature Peabody cocktail in frozen form on the rooftop while watching the sunset behind the Mississippi River. Try the Rubber Ducky Cocktail or the Absolutely Peach Mule to make your evenings ducky.

Circuit Playhouse, Online

Thursday-Saturday, July 16-18, 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Jang Sung-Min St. Paulie's Delight, Circuit Playhouse

Here’s your chance to watch the world premiere of Playhouse on the Square’s winning new play on Facebook Live. This comedy explores the lengths one will go to to stave off loneliness.

Paul Blinker is an event planner extraordinaire who goes into full-fledged groomzilla mode. When he receives word that his unknown shut-in of an aunt has passed away, he holds a formal memorial service for her. After all, what better opportunity to test out his wedding reception’s color palette?

A day-of shift in plans for his aunt’s service coincides with a change in plans for Paul’s own life as input from his friends and fiancé suddenly leaves Paul with no control over either situation. His well-honed vision for his future in shambles, Paul must confront the possibility of burying his definition of family along with his mysterious aunt.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Little Red, mixed media on canvas by Don Estes Artist reception for "Dualities," David Lusk Gallery

Enjoy a socially distanced artist reception of abstract landscapes of the American South by Don Estes. The mixed-media works reduce river bluffs, coastlines, and horizons to rich layers, textures, and hues reflecting how they adapt and warp over time.

L. Ross Gallery, 5040 Sanderlin

Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of L. Ross Gallery Opening reception for "Birdsong," L. Ross Gallery Paintings by Lisa Jennings.

As an artist, Lisa Jennings strives to bring together the old and new, the ancient and modern, linked by wisdom from the past into the present.

“I want my work to be as intense, beautiful, and spirit-filled as life itself, always offering a wealth of emotion for the viewer to consider.” — Lisa Jennings, artist

Concerned with the inner person and how each person communicates the lessons of joy, sorrow, wisdom, and love as life interacts with us is important to Jennings’ work.

Meet the artist who works in many mediums to create layers, textures, depth, and emotion, always exploring the subtleties in the world to render them and, in turn, share with the viewer the hope that they too will ponder life and experience self.

Church Health Center, Online

Friday, July 17 through Friday, July 24

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Jackie Craft for Care, Church Health

This is the second year for the craft and vendor market featuring up to 50 vendors. Your purchases directly support the working uninsured people and families in Memphis who rely on Church Health for their medical and wellness care. Crafts for Care is part of the lead-up to the third annual Giving Day (July 21), a 24-hour awareness and giving campaign for Church Health.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.