Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 10th-12th

Bartlett Art Association Exhibition, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Through August 31

The gardens are open and now you can enjoy select work from Bartlett Art Association members. The exhibit will feature works in several mediums, including oils, acrylics, photography, digital art, and more. Whether it’s on the walls or in the gardens, it’s all beautiful.

Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Little Tea Shop The Little Tea Shop Chat Online with Miss Sue

Downtown Memphis has changed a lot over the past hundred years, but The Little Tea Shop restaurant, founded by two women in 1918, has been a constant. The documentary airs this weekend on WKNO, Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and Sunday at noon. Directed by Molly J. Wexler and Matteo Servente, the film explores the meaning of community through the restaurant’s patrons and its past, and most of all, through the eyes of current owner Suhair Lauck. A Palestinian immigrant who started running this traditional Southern-style luncheonette in 1982, “Miss Sue” continues to cultivate the magic that is The Little Tea Shop. The Friday premiere will be followed by a Facebook Live filmmaker chat online.

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling

Friday-Sunday, July 10-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of BISSEL Pet Foundation Pet Adoption Event, Memphis Animal Services

After successfully finding forever homes for 6,231 pets amidst COVID-19, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees across the country.

Adopt a pet from Memphis Animal Services, a participating organization, for $25 and BPF will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee. Plus, for one week following this Empty the Shelters promotion, BPF will also cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Friday, July 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

× Expand Film + Live Music + Food Truck, Germantown Performing Arts Center

Enjoy another weekend of film, live music, and food trucks that are sure to be a smash hit. On Friday, Memphis' own Big Star fills the screen. In the early 1970s, Big Star played Beatles-esque pop-rock with an exuberance laced with melancholy. That the ruefulness was earned becomes poignantly clear over the course of this documentary.

Come back on Sunday for Chicago + Deborah Swiney and Ed Finney + Rico's Kickin Chicken.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Historical Haunts Memphis Walking Tour and Ghost Hunt, The Broom Closet

The Broom Closet, 546 S. Main

Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Part walking tour and part ghost hunt, this tour of the South Main district calls on you to investigate a well-known site that was the scene of the brutal murder of Patrolman Edward Broadfoot in 1918. Ages 13+.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.