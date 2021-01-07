Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 8th-10th

Local Breweries and Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Through February 28

× Expand Facebook/Museum of Science & History - Pink Palace Science of Beer Pick 6, Pink Palace Museum and Local Breweries

In these unprecedented times, I’m taking an unprecedented liberty by alerting you to an event that is not necessarily on the weekend. Though in times past, this would be the weekend for the popular Science of Beer event at the Pink Palace Museum. In those normal times, long ago, you’d be watching science with beer, tasting beer with brewers, and talking beer with peers. Not so this year. But the pivot is a hoppy one.

This year, pick up a card from participating breweries or download it from the Museum website. Visit breweries and get your card stamped to enjoy free Museum admission between January 16th and February 28th.

Sounds like a great deal for all that ales you.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Thursday-Sunday, January 7-10

× Expand Facebook/Elvis Presley's Graceland Elvis Birthday Celebration, Graceland

The birthday party at Graceland may not be as big as in years past, but some socially distanced events will be offered in celebration. Dean Z will be performing Elvis music live at the Graceland Soundstage, featuring an acoustic experience ranging from Elvis’ biggest hits to some of his fan-favorite songs. Join the Hidden Graceland Tour with Angie Marchese and Tom Brown on Friday and Saturday as well as the Birthday Bash evening tour. Betty Harper, a licensed Elvis Presley artist who has drawn over 20,000 images of Elvis, will be in The Guest House at Graceland Gift Shop from 1 to 4 p.m., January 7-9. Stop in and view the art from her collection.

As always, free walk-up visits to the Meditation Garden from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the mornings of January 8-10 will be available. Visit the Graceland live cam to enjoy from home.

Happy birthday, Elvis.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Friday, January 8, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery Opening reception for “In Conversation,” David Lusk Gallery

An exhibition of woodcuts from 1960 to 1975 by modernist Ted Faiers will kick off the new year at David Lusk Gallery. Imbued with a sense of cartoonish narrative, the work takes on the theme of conversation. Each of the 14 works in the exhibition features a figure, alone or in a group, to imply the need for or act of connection — something we all could use a lot more of right now in the wake of Covid.

Photo courtesy of Jay Etkin Gallery Artist reception for Jeff Scott, Jay Etkin Gallery

On Saturday, Jay Etkin Gallery will host an artist reception for Jeff Scott, whose current exhibition features several series. A cinematic series photographed using a vintage Leica camera and Kodak 35mm film stock will be featured alongside a flag series of acrylic on linen.

Cypress by Jimpsie Ayres, 2020; Oil on panel “Learning to be Astonished,” The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

“Learning to Be Astonished,” an exhibition of impressionistic landscapes created during the COVID-19 pandemic by Jimpsie Ayres, will debut at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Sunday. The colorful works will be on view through April 3rd.

Enjoy a weekend of art and beauty online or in-person. Local galleries and spaces all around the city are displaying work by talented local artists. For a list of all exhibitions, visit our artist reception and ongoing art calendar.

Online from Novel, novelmemphis.com

Saturday, January 9, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Novel Novel at Home: Ed Tarkington with Margaret Renkl

Author Ed Tarkington will talk about his book, The Fortunate Ones, an immersive, elegantly written story about people who see their ascent to the top as their birthright. The main character, Charlie Boykin, finds himself in a place where his single-parent working-class background intersects with the upper echelons of Nashville society. The arrangement for him to be admitted as a scholarship student to an elite private school has introduced him to the seductiveness of this world and the corruption of the people at the top.

Facebook/Novel Wings of Ebony by J. Elle YA fantasy/fiction/superhero

Tarkington will be in conversation with Margaret Renkl, the author of Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss, Graceland, At Last (And Other Essays from the New York Times), and a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times.

The real fortunate ones are teen girls in the Memphis area who will receive a copy of the YA fantasy Wings of Ebony by debut author J. Elle.

Novel has partnered with Girls Inc. of Memphis and Memphis Library Foundation to make this happen. All you have to do is order a copy and indicate in the comments that you'd like to donate it to the Wings of Ebony book drive. Now through January 26th, Simon & Schuster will donate a copy for every one sold through a partner indie. Buy a copy for a teen in your life and one to donate to the drive and Simon & Schuster will donate two copies to Project LIT.

Wolf River Access Memphis, Walnut Grove near Humphreys

Sunday, January 10, 9 a.m.

× Expand Eventbrite/Blues City Kayaks Walk Along the Wolf and Kayak Back, Blues City Kayaks

A great way to honor that new year’s resolution to get more exercise is a hike and a kayak. Blues City Kayaks (BCK) has your back — and paddle. Join the BCK team for a walking tour along the first urban section of the Wolf River (just under 4 miles) from Walnut Grove to Germantown Road, followed by a kayak adventure back to the starting point at Walnut Grove.

This Sunday morning outing is great for beginners, experts, and families. Please practice safe social distancing and mask-wearing when appropriate.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.