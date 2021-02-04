Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 5th-7th

Online from National Civil Rights Museum, civilrightsmuseum.org

Friday, February 5, 6 p.m.

× Expand Book Discussion by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

An all-star cast breaks down 400 years of African-American history in a one-volume epic journey, Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019. Ninety writers’ stories are told from today’s perspective as each writer takes on a five-year period of that four-hundred-year span. The book, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, will be discussed from the National Civil Rights Museum's forum on its release date in honor of Black History Month. Join the discussion, hear from contributors, and order your autographed, hard-bound copy through the museum’s online store.

Palladio International Antique Market and Gallery, 2169 Central

Thursday-Saturday, February 4-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand Public Domain Valentine Jewelry Show, Palladio Antiques

Treat your valentine to beautiful estate jewelry from JoAnn Hathcock, vintage-inspired pieces from Retrotherapy, and pearls beyond compare from Olga King.

Perhaps your love likes nice things that come in a slightly bigger box. Treat that Valentine to china, crystal, sterling silver, art, furniture, or some other unique something from The Woman's Exchange WE Consign shop. Proceeds from the shop benefit the organization's mission, helping others to help themselves.

Urevbu Contemporary (formerly Art Village Gallery), 410 South Main

Saturday, February 6, 5:30-9 p.m.

× Expand Legacy,​ 2020, acrylic on canvas by Samuel Dallé Opening reception for "dis/contented realities"

You may have heard that the pioneering and ambitious Art Village Gallery on South Main in Downtown Memphis has been renamed Urevbu Contemporary. After a one year hiatus, the gallery is bringing you its first physical exhibition just in time for Black History Month.

The exhibition presents a bold range of works from five emerging artists to watch from Nigeria, Cameroon, and the United States; Sophia Azoige, Samuel Dallé, Árá Deinde, Amarchi Odimba, and Kaylyn Webster.

Through layers of oil and acrylic — and in some cases, unexpected additional media — the paintings of “dis/contented realities” are informed by the rich, personal histories and experiences of the artists they represent.

Confronting issues of race and identity, immigration and diaspora, beauty and friendship, the artists grapple with issues of our present. Some of the individuals in the exhibition advocate for a restructuring of reality, others stimulate their audience to confront the political and social landscape. The paintings are placed in conversation with one another, allowing the viewer to appreciate and explore the connections and the conflicts of the artists’ respective viewpoints.

Choose from seven different time slots and join the gallery for a safe evening out enjoying contemporary art.

Online from the archives at Levitt Shell, levittshell.org

Saturday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Walt Disney Television Levitt Shell Black History Month Series: The McCrary Sisters

The Levitt Shell is cracking open the archives to feature a Black History Month Series of stellar performances by African American entertainers. Opening night will feature The McCrary Sisters’ 2018 performance. The lovely ladies who comprise this gospel quartet will stream right into your home with their unique sound influenced by classic soul, Americana, blues, and R&B. Watch as these sisters bring an indescribable joy to singing.

Look for performances through the end of February by other talented performers including Bette Smith and Rhodes Jazz featuring Joyce Cobb from 2018 plus Occupy the Shell from 2020.

Online from Memphis Child Advocacy Center, memphiscac.org

Opens Sunday, Feb. 7, continues through February 14

× Expand "Love Consequently," by Maritza Davila and Jon W. Sparks Works of Heart, online from Memphis Child Advocacy Center

It's time once again for the annual Works of Heart event benefiting the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. This year, as so many events have, the annual fundraising auction is online. Featured are heart-inspired works by leading regional artists, such as Dolph Smith and Alex Paulus. It's free to bid and browse the art. If you buy a $200 Big Heart Lounge ticket you can enjoy a live, virtual preview and early bidding.

You might want to bid on Contemporary Media’s Inside Memphis Business editor Jon Sparks’ work, “Love, Consequently,” pictured above. Well, some of the work was done by Sparks. Most of the work was done by his lovely wife, artist and Works of Heart committee member, Maritza Dávila according to Sparks.

“She [Dávila] does all the hard work and I think up some words and get my fingers covered in glue putting the letters on.” — Jon Sparks, regarding his artistic contributions

According to Sparks, the piece is “a foray into what happens when we fall in love, not just the initial breathtaking fireworks, but all that follows when love is followed with a life of consequences, from children to joy to sadness to disruption to acceptance. The piece shows love literally emerging and the heart that encompasses it surrounded by the many consequences of committing to a life together.”

This weekend is opening weekend, but you can bid on heartfelt works through Valentine’s Day.

Another annual art auction favorite opens this weekend too with an added online format, “Incognito,” benefiting the Memphis Botanic Garden. Peruse work online or in-person by over 90 artists who have donated original unsigned work. The identity of the artist is revealed after the auction. You can look at the work in-person at the Garden, but bidding will be exclusively online.

Another annual art auction favorite opens this weekend too with an added online format, "Incognito," benefiting the Memphis Botanic Garden. Peruse work online or in-person by over 90 artists who have donated original unsigned work. The identity of the artist is revealed after the auction. You can look at the work in-person at the Garden, but bidding will be exclusively online.