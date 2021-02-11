Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 12th-14th

“I love Motown, but I’ve obviously always been more of a Memphis soul fan. If it’s Stax or Motown, I go Stax.” — Justin Townes Earle

× Expand Photograph by jon w. sparks Booker T. Jones

Online from the Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Through February 28

Get stoked for Stax. The Memphis museum that tells the story of our city’s authentic sounds has put together a virtual tour for you. The tour blends elements of a traditional museum tour, interviews, and live musical performances for an experience sharing the history of Stax Records. The tour highlights Memphis music through those who lived it and those who continue to be impacted by its legacy. Featured tour guides include former Stax Records employees, Stax Music Academy students, staff, alumni, and a number of popular Memphis musicians.

This all-ages tour introduces the museum and the music to new generations offering keen insight into the culture that existed there. There will be stories of opportunity, empowerment, racial equality, social justice, and the pure magic of making timeless music.

The tour is free for students with a pay-what-you-can-donate option for others. Pay attention. The tour’s history lesson will prepare you for the annual Stax Academy of Music concert on Wednesday, February 17. This year’s online concert — Rhythm & Revolution: An Expression of Struggle, Collaboration, and Peace — will celebrate Black History Month, featuring the music of soul greats mixed with jazz, spoken word, and original music from students.

Tune in and see how it Stax up.

Memphis Riverboats, 45 S. Riverside

Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, 6:30 p.m.

Does your dream boat put the wind in your sails? Do you have a sailor who floats your boat? Your ship has come in. Set sail with Memphis Riverboats for the perfect way to anchor your relationship. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. on the mighty Mississippi all three weekend days where a romantic dinner and music await. Dinner includes pork tenderloin, an assortment of side dishes, salad, and something sweet. Celebration packages are also available to customize your Valentine’s Day experience for an extra special touch.

If you get sea legs, there are some solid ground options to make your weekend romantic. Our very own Michael Donahue has compiled some romantic restaurant take-out offerings or take a peek at our holiday calendar of events where you will find special offerings from The Guesthouse at Graceland, Big Cypress Lodge, Hollywood Casino, and more. If you are staying in this year, Love Notes from Theatre Memphis and The Date Night Cabaret from Playhouse on the Square might come into play.

Of course, the best gift is the gift of Memphis at a special lover’s rate of $11 for a whole year.

Have a happy and safe Valentine’s Day.

Online from Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, brooksmuseum.org

Friday, February 12, 6:30 p.m., additional dates include Friday, February 26 and March 12, 6:30 p.m.

This Savor at Home series will bring Chef Jimmy Gentry into your home — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The first dinner will be Italian fare featuring three courses with 750ml bottles of both white and red wines specially picked by the experts at Buster’s.

Gentry will walk through how to plate your starter and dessert courses on your own with a more detailed explanation of how to prepare the main course. He will also talk about his inspiration for each dish and what led him to create them specifically for you.

A surprise guest from Buster’s will talk to you in detail about each wine and why it was chosen to pair perfectly with your meal. Guests will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions throughout the entirety of the dinner.

If food is the language of love, feast your eyes on this menu:

Starter: “ Bruschetta” Fig | Burrata | House Culetello

Bruschetta” Fig | Burrata | House Culetello Entree: Fish | Olives | Artichokes | Garlic

Fish | Olives | Artichokes | Garlic Dessert: Almond Tiramisu

Almond Tiramisu Red: 2018 Vietti Dolcetto D’Alba Tre Vigne

2018 Vietti Dolcetto D’Alba Tre Vigne White: 2019 Vietti Roero Arneis

Now, that’s amore!

Look for the next two dinners in the series, February 26 (French) and March 12 (New American), to round out your Vive Le Brooks experience.

Online from The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, dixon.org

Saturday, February 13, 10 a.m.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens is hosting another family night event. Past virtual family nights include More Than Words Family Night and Space Out Family Night. You can find some favorite outtakes of previous family nights on their website.

This weekend will be a family day that is all about you. Take Care Family Day will give you a chance to take a breath, make a masterpiece, and shake some sillies during this online event. It is all about you and your family enjoying a day of movement, play, and creativity with activities, performances, make-a-longs, and more.

Winter Drawing by Nancy Cheairs, graphite on paper Artist reception for "Begin Again," Binder Projects

Binder Projects, 74 Flicker

Saturday, February 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

As businesses begin again to open their doors, Binder Projects — the online art gallery featuring contemporary art by emerging and established artists — is opening their physical doors for “Begin Again” on Saturday.

Discover work by Jim Buchman, Roger Allan Cleaves, Nancy Cheairs, Alex McClurg, Linda Wallis, Lauren Fogg, Ed Rainey, Whitney Lorenze, Alex Paulus, and Erin Wright at this open house. Showcasing artists, through various mediums and themes, have created an exhibition that speaks to the processes of making through drawing. ﻿

If you miss this open house, you can also see this month’s exhibition by appointment as we begin again.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.