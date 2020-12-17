Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 18th-20th

Boxlot, 607 Monroe

Friday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Boxlot

This 1965 animated television special based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz has stood the test of time. It is as relevant today — and maybe more so — as it was 55 years ago.

Like many of us in 2020, Charlie Brown finds himself depressed despite the onset of the cheerful holiday season. Lucy suggests he direct a neighborhood Christmas play, but his best efforts are ignored and mocked by his peers. After Linus tells Charlie Brown about the true meaning of Christmas, Charlie Brown cheers up, and the Peanuts gang unites to celebrate the Christmas season.

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It's not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Linus Van Pelt from A Charlie Brown Christmas

The uplifting message of this film seems enough of a reason to take the family out to Boxlot where each vehicle will receive a goodie basket, bottled drinks, a toy, and a craft plus coupons supporting the local Edge District businesses.

Oh, good grief, y’all. Have a happy holiday season.

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale

Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe Pop-Up Market

Need a few extra gifts and a Memphis pick me up? Jerry Lee Lewis’ Honky Tonk Cafe has just what you need.

Stroll down iconic Beale Street, shop the cafe's pop-up Christmas market featuring 20+ local small businesses, and enjoy a Christmas-themed brunch and drink menu available from 1 to 5 p.m.

Be sure to boogie-woogie on down for the holidays.

Memphis Riverboats, 45 South Riverside

Saturday, December 19, 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Holiday Dinner and Music Cruise + Ugly Sweater Booze Cruise, Memphis Riverboats

Memphis Riverboats will have two events on Saturday for you to cruise right into the holidays. Start with the Holiday Dinner and Music Cruise at 6 p.m. for $65. The two-hour cruise comes with dinner, a cruise down the Mississippi River, and a live blues and jazz band for your entertainment.

Finish the night with an Ugly Sweater Booze Cruise that boards at 10:30 p.m. for $25. There will be drink specials all night, free parking at the Cobblestone Landing, and DJ Shorty Mac will entertain you.

If you blew your budget on the dinner cruise, hop on over to the Memphis Riverboat Facebook page. They will be giving away two tickets to the Ugly Sweater Booze Cruise. Read the instructions carefully and enter soon; the winner will be announced Friday morning.

All aboard for some holiday fun.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 North Main

Saturday, December 19, 7:30 p.m.

Magic of the Holidays with Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Though the Holiday Spectacular will be scaled down a bit this year, Memphis Symphony Orchestra musical director Robert Moody assures us that this year’s production will not take away from the power of music and the magic of Memphis.

Guest artist Dane Suarez from Opera Memphis will sing classical holiday songs. Joining Suarez as a guest artist will be Jessica Ray of Made in Memphis Entertainment, LLC. Ray will be singing contemporary holiday pop songs including Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Perhaps you have heard of it.

Musicians will be dressed in red and green and will showcase tunes from Nutcracker and Handel's Messiah. Of course, it wouldn't be a holiday spectacular without Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival.”

Be prepared for a surprise piece and a rousing close with “Let There Be Peace on Earth” to make your holidays merry and bright.

Opera Memphis, 6745 Wolf River Parkway

Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m.

Drive-Thru Caroling, Opera Memphis

Speaking of Dane Suarez and Opera Memphis, why not close out your weekend with some festive caroling on Sunday?

The talented and friendly folk over at Opera Memphis want to treat you. All you have to do is roll up in your vehicle at their East Memphis offices and listen to the carolers as you stay safely inside your car for some beautiful four-part holiday music. The experience is free and any donations received from the event will benefit the Artist Relief Fund at Music Export Memphis.

Hark! The herald Opera Memphis angels sing.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.