Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 25th-27th

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Through January 2, 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Plein Air Exhibition, Memphis Botanic Garden

While Holiday Wonders at the Garden events have been suspended through the rest of the season, the Memphis Botanic Garden is open to foot traffic in the gardens. This is also the last full weekend to enjoy the Plein Air Exhibition in the newly renovated Visitors Center.

This past fall, the Garden invited artists and artists-at-heart to capture their favorite Garden scenes. Guest artists were invited on Sundays to offer tips and techniques for capturing en plein air. The call for entry was open to all skill levels and age ranges from beginners to experts. The exhibition showcases diverse visual works of a wide range of Garden glimpses from 45 different artists. The variety of mediums and artistic styles throughout the works offers a myriad of perspectives that capture the spirit and essence of the natural world. The special children’s category shows that even the young find artistic inspiration from nature.

Enjoy the fruits of their labor and a scenic walk through the Garden that inspired the work on display.

Check out other art around town and online through the weekend. Many exhibitions will be closing soon. You can find your favorite art in our ongoing art calendar.

Online from Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, buckmanartscenter.com

Through January 2, 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buckman Performing Arts Center Nutcracker: Land of Sweets, online from Buckman Dance Conservatory

The pandemic has prevented audiences from gathering, but it cannot dampen the joy of this holiday season. If you are not already aware, Buckman Dance Conservatory has offered the public a performance of the timeless tale from their annual production of Nutcracker: Land of Sweets. This fresh interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s endearing holiday classic can be streamed in the coziness of your own home this year. The whole family will be delighted while watching St. Mary’s resident company perform with beautiful costumes, fresh choreography, vibrant lighting, theatrical staging, and traditional music. Access is just $25 and grants patrons unlimited viewing throughout the run.

Hurry soon. This is the last full weekend before Clara and her Nutcracker are packed away until the next season.

Online from memphisflyer.com

Friday, December 25 through December 31

× Expand Facebook/Crosstown Brewing Memphis Flyer Ugly Sweater Contest Crosstown Brewing just released Ugly Sweater Beer and has a matching ugly sweater in the gift shop.

Crosstown Brewing Company released their Ugly Sweater beer this year just in time for our sister publication’s Ugly Sweater Contest. Hopefully, you will be wearing your ugly sweater on Christmas. It’s the last day to enter the contest before voting begins on Saturday.

What do you get with the most votes for the ugliest sweater? Glad you asked. You can win $150 in Corky bucks. That’s a lot of beans and barbecue, y'all.

With all that savings, pick up a six-pack of Ugly Sweater beer at Crosstown to celebrate.

Online from The Virtual Run Challenge, thevirtualrunchallenge.com

Through January 9, 2021

× Expand Facebook/The Virtual Run Challenge Run Run Rudolph 5K Walk Run, Online from The Virtual Run Challenge

I bet Rudolph runs to get rid of those extra pounds he gained during Christmas dinner. Maybe he runs to prepare for that New Year resolution he made to get more exercise.

Whatever Rudolph's reason, you probably have a reason of your own to join the Run Run Rudolph 5K Run/Walk. Perhaps that reason could be that once you register to run or walk at your own pace, you can submit your results to earn a nifty festive medal featuring Rudolph and his shiny nose. The nose lights up too. Wear it while you exercise your bragging rights. Your results, like Rudolph, will go down in history.

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 South Mendenhall

Sunday, December 27, 1 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Clueless Clueless 25th Anniversary, Malco Paradiso

Seriously. Going to the movies is a holiday tradition for many families. Why not take the kids to see a 1990s pop-culture movie. It's not like kids today invented a cool language of their own. As if!

The most popular and glamorous girl at Beverly Hills High, 15-year-old Cher finds a love match for her debate class teacher and gives a dowdy friend a fashion makeover all while being the envy of scheming school girls. But she soon learns that when it comes to finding love for herself, she is clueless.

Yeah, it’s a dumb feel-good movie. Just perfect for this year. Seriously. Plus, this special anniversary event includes a bonus featurette about the dialogue in Clueless. Learn or relearn some new (old) rad words.

Or go back to a previous decade in the present. The new Wonder Woman 1984 opens this weekend at all Malco theaters.

Why not send this year packing with two movies that honor the femme fatale in all of us.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.