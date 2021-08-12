Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 13th-15th

× Expand Photo by Tom Pumford on Unsplash Summer Cocktail Festival, Overton Square

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Friday, August 13, 6-9 p.m.

Who is ready to cool down at another Memphis Flyer beverage festival? This time the sips are summer-inspired cocktails. There will be a photo booth and a dance party while you sample 12 different concoctions — specially blended to go with your summer tan. Full-sized beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Best of all, the event benefits Volunteer Memphis.

Every sip counts.

× Expand Photo by Vasilios Muselimis on Unsplash Wickedly Wizard of Oz, Mid-South Ice House

Mid-South Ice House, 10705 Ridgeway Industrial, Olive Branch, MS

Friday-Saturday, August 13-14, 6 p.m.

Looking for a fun family outing this weekend? The Figure Skating Club of Memphis is performing its annual theater on-ice production. Last year’s performance was canceled. The return this year ensures that the annual fundraiser can keep benefiting the growth of figure skating in the greater Mid-South area. The artistic interpretation of Wickedly Wizard of Oz is a mash-up of the beloved movie/musical The Wizard of Oz and Wicked performed live, on ice. The nonprofit organization provides the only on-ice theater program in the Mid-South area. Local skaters’ athletic and artistic talents are showcased in this performance, directed and choreographed by local figure skating coaches who have trained throughout the U.S.

You will surely enjoy this fun performance with the entire family.

Photo by Georg Arthur Pflueger on Unsplash

Photo by Peter Pham on Unsplash

Photo by Jairo Alzate on Unsplash

Liberty Bowl Stadium, 940 Early Maxwell

Saturday, August 14, 6-10 p.m.

It’s pretty simple.

If you like your beer cold and if you like your chicken hot, this festival is for you — provided that you are 21 years of age or older.

Get on the field at Liberty Bowl Stadium and enjoy live music entertainment, a souvenir tasting glass, and over 90 different beverage samples.

VIP tickets include admission into the event, a souvenir tasting glass, all beverage samples, a VIP lanyard, access to an indoor air-conditioned VIP lounge, exclusive drinks in the lounge, and heavy appetizers.

If you want to be the responsible one who drives your beer-loving chicken-eating friends home, consider a Designated Driver ticket. It includes admission into the event and a complimentary water bottle.

A portion of every ticket benefits the Dorothy Day House, whose mission is to keep homeless families together, creating a safe haven and a community for entire families. The Dorothy Day House in Memphis welcomes the entire family and encourages the strengthening of family bonds during this time of trauma for so many people.

Crosstown Concourse Theater, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, August 14, 7 p.m.

This weekend is the perfect time to watch filmmaker Annie Berman’s 20-year exploration of fandom, memorabilia, memory, and legacy within the orbits of three of the biggest cultural icons of our time: Pope John Paul II, Elvis Presley, and Diana, Princess of Wales.

A Pope John Paul II lollipop. An Elvis Presley shower curtain. A Princess Diana teacup. These are just some of the countless pieces of memorabilia that these pop culture icons’ most devoted fans collect and cherish — but why? The Faithful’s director, Annie Berman, explores the deep veneration and legacies of the Pope, the Princess, and the King. Over the course of 20 years, Berman profiles these figures’ biggest fans and makes numerous pilgrimages to Vatican City, Graceland, and Kensington Palace. As the years go by, the film itself becomes increasingly entwined with Berman’s daily life and identity, much like how these officially licensed knickknacks define the fans she filmed.

Berman will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The David Beckwith Company Elvis Week Candlelight Vigil

Graceland Mansion, 3764 Elvis Presley and online, graceland.com

Sunday, August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis has celebrated the legacy of Elvis Presley since his death 44 years ago. This year, again, fans will line up at Graceland’s gates on Sunday as Elvis music sets the tone for the evening during the walk up the mansion drive to the Meditation Garden for the Candlelight Vigil. The ceremony will also be available to watch online again this year along with a Virtual Elvis Week option featuring concerts and other events live-streamed.

During the week, through August 17, fans can also enjoy free-admission walk-up visits to the Meditation Garden. Elvis Week morning walk-ups will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and evening walk-ups will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Morning walk-ups may not be available on August 16 and evening walk-ups will not be available on August 15 due to the Candlelight Vigil. On August 17, the close of Elvis Week, evening walk-ups will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Visit graceland.com for a full schedule of events including Club Elvis, tours, brunches, music, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.