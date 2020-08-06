Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 7th-9th

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

August 7-16

× Expand Facebook/Elvis Presley's Graceland Elvis Week 2020, Graceland At the mansion or online, a whole lot of Elvis is going on this week.

Elvis Week 2020 is the 43rd year fans will be rockin’ and rollin’ with the King — and this year’s festivities offer a modified schedule to accommodate social distancing and the first virtual option. The changes to the annual celebration will allow fans to participate in Elvis Week and honor the life and legacy of Elvis Presley in the way that feels right for them.

Virtual passes are $39 and will include content in a closed Facebook group through the end of August. Fans planning to attend in person can purchase a $50 day pass that will include an Elvis Experience Tour with a mansion tour after 2 p.m., plus all-day access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis and a tour of Elvis’ airplanes. Access to two Elvis Week screenings scheduled for that day and priority access to Candlelight Vigil reservations will also be available.

It's now or never to get your 2020 EP Week passes.

Court Square, N. Main and Court in Downtown Memphis

Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Downtown Neighborhood Association Saturday Shenanigans, Court Square

Ever think about joining a community organization to make Memphis even cooler? Come to Court Square and have a MemPop on the Downtown Neighborhood Association’s dime while meeting some of the board members and members at large.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association would like to meet you and tell you about all the events they have planned to clean up the community, promote downtown businesses, and create fun events for those who live, work, and play in Downtown Memphis. That’s you. Come on down for a sweet treat and meet and greet.

Mid-South Artist Gallery, 2945 Shelby Street, Bartlett

Saturday, August 8, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Art Gallery Opening reception for Art Hullender, Mid-South Art Gallery

Art Hullender is a Memphis-based artist with a diverse background, including tattooing, graphic design, and linguistics. Primarily working in painting and mixed-media, his work explores the concept of spiritual transformation. His writing and visual art are influenced by extensive travel, love of language and science, and a lifelong struggle with narcolepsy. He is a member of Artists’ Link, teaches Design Arts at Southwest Tennessee Community College, and writes a blog for the Fireside Tattoo Network.

Meet the featured artist, Hullender, and enjoy work by other artists displayed at Mid-South Art Gallery including Jon Woodhams, Becky Ross McRae, Sandra Horton, Quinlan Rhodes, Frederick Lyle Morris, and others.

David Lusk Gallery also has an online exhibition of pertinent and compelling art by Maysey Craddock, Leslie Holt, Ashley Doggett, and Rob Matthews who grapple with a particular issue facing humanity and our planet. ”Heed” will be available through August.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery "Heed," online at David Lusk Gallery

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Saturday, August 8, 7 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Agricenter Virtual Feast on the Farm, Agricenter Gala proceeds benefit agricultural initiatives and educational programming.

Agricenter is bringing its annual fundraiser, Feast on the Farm, to you in a virtual format so that we can all stay safely in our homes in celebration and support of community, agriculture, and education.

Your ticket includes a four-course meal from The Butcher Shop, a silent and live auction, guest gifts, and eligibility for door prizes. VIP tickets also include a floral arrangement and drinks.

Every year, proceeds support the educational programs of Agricenter International, dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding of agriculture that educates over 10,000 students a year. This year, the Gala is offering a $50 per person discount to First Responders and those affected by the pandemic by using the discount code TOGETHER.

And feast your eyes on this — even if you are unable to attend the Gala, you can still contribute by bidding on items online.

Various locations in Memphis

Sunday, August 9, 1 p.m.

× Expand Grizzlies vs Raptors Watch Parties

Sports are back and that means the Grizzlies are on the court. Though our home team is playing away, you can watch all the action at select watch parties hosted by local venues like Celtic Crossing, Sweet Grass, Tin Roof, and others.

Put on your Grizz gear, join errrbody, and cheer your team to victory.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.