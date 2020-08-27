Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 28th-30th

Online, worldwingfest.com

Saturday, August 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Frank Chin Virtual World Championship Hot Wing Contest

Facebook/Frank Murtaugh Beer and Bagel Run, Wolf River Greenway Frank Murtaugh, managing editor of Memphis magazine, poses with Sharon Murtaugh and Sasquatch at the first Beer and Bagel Run in Memphis.

Organizers of this tasty annual event have postponed festivities long enough. The festival is going virtual. If you think you can pick out the best hot wings in Memphis just by looking at them, join the fun on the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival Facebook page to crown a lucky winner as the 2020 People’s Choice Champion this Saturday.

Stick around to hear from some special guests while raising funds for Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

If you want to forsake the grill and go for the gusto, try the Beer and Bagel Run. The event has gotten a nod to proceed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Head out to the Wolf River Greenway. At the finish line, you’ll find swag, ice-cold beer, and individually wrapped bagels as well as music, food, and fun.

Sunday, August 30, 2-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Jon W. Sparks Dixon Talk at Two: "For the Passion of Art and Teaching" with Maritza Dávila

Join the Dixon and artist Maritza Dávila for an exciting art talk via Zoom. Dávila is a Latin American artist whose work includes collagraphs, serigraphs, and prints. Her art reflects her Puerto Rican culture using many influences and memories. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Memphis and currently has an exhibition at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Gallery called “Journey.” This art talk will highlight her passion for art and teaching.

“I believe learning is a collaborative effort and it is my privilege to be part of it. Each person’s journey is unique as well as the discoveries they make along the way.” — Maritza Dávila

Email Linley Schmidt at the Dixon to register and receive a link: lschmidt@dixon.org.

Sunday, August 30, 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennesse Shakespeare Company Classical Creations in Quarantine

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) launches its 13th performance season this Sunday with the first of nine Coger Literary Salons.

This first 45-minute Salon will be presented online-only and seek out history’s classical creations from within isolation as inspiration for our own modern quarantine and pandemic.

The presentation will be curated by TSC founder and producing artistic director Dan McCleary who will lead the narratives, classical performances, poetry, and correspondence with TSC company actors Darius Wallace, Stephanie Shine, Michael Khanlarian, and Carmen-maria Mandley.

McCleary will explore more than 20 historical creations and creators who persevered through their own restrictions, isolations, quarantines, censorships, and imprisonments — drawing parallels to creatives in our own time of social distancing and restricted gatherings.

Since Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, use the time between now and Sunday’s Salon to visit your local independent book store. They have books by/on many of the creatives that McCleary will cover during the Creatively Quarantined episode. Novel Memphis has a full Saturday planned too. It’s a page-turner. Check it out.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter, Germantown

Sunday, August 30, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Iris Orchestra Iris Movie Night at the Grove, Germantown Performing Arts Center

Bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy dinner and a show. There will be food trucks available for your dinner. For the show, Iris Orchestra has put together a film featuring performances from seasons past. The program of the film will include three iconic pieces as well as special commentary from conductor Michael Stern. Featured pieces are from seasons 16 and 17 held at the Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Duncan-Williams Hall and includes Strauss: Roses of the South (recorded October 8, 2016), Foote: Air & Gavotte (recorded December 5, 2015), and Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 (recorded April 30, 2015).

Sunday, August 30, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Theatre Memphis, Photo by Carla McDonald Virtual Ostrander Awards And the winners are...

Usually we gather in all our dramatic glory at the end of August to celebrate the wonderful work of the Greater Memphis theater community. This year, we will gather in all that dramatic glory live on Facebook and YouTube while honoring a shortened season. And that is why this year it is more important than ever to celebrate. There will not be a charge to join virtually; instead, organizers will ask for donations. Funds raised over expenses will be donated back to the participating theaters.

Read all about it here and check out the nominations here.

Exit stage left.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.