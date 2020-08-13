Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 14th-16th

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Thursday, 3-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, August 15-16, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, August 17, noon-7:30 p.m. Continues Thursday-Sunday through August 23

× Expand Facebook/Orpheum Orpheum Mini Golf

Guess what’s new on stage at the Orpheum Theater — Mini-Golf. Putter through Hamilton, Memphis, Wicked, The Color Purple, Disney’s The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Chicago, and Fiddler on the Roof. Read all about Orpheum president and CEO Brett Batterson’s ”wackiest idea” in an article written by Toby Sells.

Near Beale Street Landing, Riverside Drive and Vance

Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 6-8:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis River Parks Free Skate + Games, Memphis River Park

Riverside Drive is closed to vehicular traffic from Georgia to Jefferson all weekend. Seems like a great time to bring back free skate rentals. Get yours Friday through Sunday at the bottom of the Vance stairs next to Beale Street Landing. Can’t quite manage to balance on wheels? No worries. Popular yard games like spikeball, pickleball, Kanjam, frisbees, and hula hoops will be out in the park to enjoy.

A spectacular Mississippi River sunset will be showing about eight — don’t be late.

Live from the Levitt Shell — Online

Saturday, August 15, 11:15 a.m. and Sunday, August 16, 3 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Sumits Yoga Memphis Health and Wellness Series

If you’ve eaten your fill of jelly doughnuts and peanut butter and banana sandwiches in honor of Elvis Week, the Shell Health and Wellness Series might be for you. The series is free and streamed live through Facebook and other social media platforms in support of a healthy lifestyle.

On Saturday, Sumits Yoga will be doing some serious posing during Morning Yoga and Pilates. On Sunday, introduce the kids to Ali Manning of Edible Memphis. She will be hosting Food Science 4 Kids. It sounds like it will be fun for adults too.

Broadcast live from Memphis’ very own Levitt Shell.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Saturday, August 15, 9 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Elvis Presley's Graceland Candlelight Vigil — Elvis Week, Graceland

You might already have your ticket to the Annual Candlelight Vigil at Graceland. If you wanted to attend the live event, it is sold out. There are still ways to enjoy the cornerstone event of Elvis Week. One way is to purchase the Virtual Elvis Week Pass where you can watch special Elvis Week programming including Memories from Candlelight Vigil starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Vigil program includes footage from opening ceremonies and processions, interviews with fans and celebrities, street art tributes, and more.

Graceland will also offer to all fans a free live stream of the 2020 Candlelight Vigil at graceland.com. During the live stream enjoy a special pre-show and live footage of the fan procession to Meditation Garden.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley and Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Friday-Sunday, August 14-16

× Expand Photo courtesy of GPAC Elvis on Screen, Graceland and Germantown Performing Arts Center

Elvis starred in the 1963 film Viva Las Vegas before returning to music with his ’68 Comeback Special. In 1973, he again wowed audiences worldwide with his live satellite performance of Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii. You can see all of these performances spanning a decade in one weekend.

On Friday, ’68 Comeback Special will be shown at the Graceland Drive-In (8 p.m.). On Saturday, enjoy Viva Las Vegas in The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center (6 p.m.). Travel back to the Graceland Drive-In on Sunday for Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii (8 p.m.).

Elvis has left the building, but he’s now on the screen at two great outdoor venues fit for a King (or Queen).

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.