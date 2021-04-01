Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 2nd-4th

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Friday, April 2, 8 p.m.

Guess who is bursting on the scene to kick off Overton Square’s Spring Movie Series? Marvel Comics’ Captain America, that’s who.

Bring the family to Chimes Square to watch small but mighty Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, save the day.

It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his part and join America’s armed forces, but the military rejects him because of his small stature. Finally, Steve gets his chance when he is accepted into an experimental program that turns him into a supersoldier called Captain America. Joining forces with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain America leads the fight against the Nazi-backed HYDRA organization.

Order a meal from one of the fine restaurants in Overton Square, bring blankets or folding chairs to stake your spot, and make it an outdoor dinner and a movie night. Just don’t bring outside coolers or alcohol, Tipsy Tumbler will be onsite selling adult beverages.

Photo courtesy of Germantown Community Theatre Pride and Prejudice, Germantown Community Theatre

Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill-Irene, Germantown, TN

Opens Friday, April 2, 8 p.m. and continues on select nights through April 11

Are you looking for love? Kate Hamill has created an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect — or imperfect — match in life.

The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools than the high-stakes game of love?

Photo courtesy of The Works CDC Glide Rides, South Memphis Farmers Market

South Memphis Farmers Market, Corner of Mississippi Boulevard and South Parkway East

Saturday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. and every Saturday through April 24

Spring has sprung and all those fair-weather events you’ve been missing are coming back on the scene. This Saturday the South Memphis Glide Rides are back rolling from the South Memphis Farmers Market. It looks like a great weather weekend for a ride too.

Meet members of your community before the start time to borrow a bike and air up the tires if needed. If you have your own bike, bring it with you. All bikes available for loan are adult-sized on a first-come, first-served basis. Rides roll out promptly at 10:40 a.m. Don’t be late. Catching up to the group might prove difficult. Even though the ride is easy-paced, depending on how adventurous the group feels in the morning, they are just as likely to end up at MLK Plaza, Martyr’s Park, Metal Museum, Stax, or neighboring areas like Glenview.

Bring your mask and helmet for a wheelie good time.

Photo courtesy of Obsidian Public Relations Remembering MLK, online from the National Civil Rights Museum

Online from the National Civil Rights Museum, civilrightsmuseum.org

Sunday, April 4, 5 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, the National Civil Rights Museum will present a virtual commemoration in honor of Dr. King’s life and legacy on the 53rd anniversary of his death. This year’s event will feature a conversation with Rev. James Lawson, a key King ally in pursuit of nonviolent philosophy who trained a number of activists on civil disobedience. A performance of “Precious Lord,” Dr. King’s favorite gospel hymn, will be presented by the vocal ensemble Adajjyo. A keynote address by Dr. Bernard Richardson, Dean of Rankin Chapel at Howard University, will explore King’s last days. The broadcast will culminate with a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m., the time Dr. King was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.

Following the commemoration is the world premiere of “Caged,” a commissioned Chamber Orchestra piece by African-American composer Brian Nabors, and performed by Iris Orchestra and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Diversity Fellows. The piece takes listeners on an energetic, rhapsodic journey through a range of emotions.

Both groups of artist fellows will also present a live outdoor performance in Overton Square on April 11, 3 p.m. The concert will showcase underrepresented composers and feature another live premiere of “Caged.” Nabors will attend and give an exclusive introduction to his work.

Easter Dinner

Photo courtesy of Obsidian Public Relations Scottish Eggs from Celtic Crossing

Various Locations

Easter Sunday, April 4

What a year we’ve had. While we can finally safely be around small groups of family, why spend your time preparing an Easter meal? Check out our list of restaurants offering to cook for your little family bunnies and hunnies:

Celtic Crossing: Standard brunch offerings + Smoked Salmon Benedict for dine-in and takeout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Menu

Specialty item - Smoked Salmon Benedict: English muffin topped with smoked Atlantic salmon and a poached egg, finished with Celtic’s rich hollandaise sauce and served with crispy potato cakes.

Online ordering available.

BABALU: Standard brunch offerings for dine-in and takeout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

STIX Collierville: Family meals feed four for $45. Call 854-3399 to pre-order.

Option 1 : Tuna Nachos, Riverside Roll, Grizz Roll, Crunchy Crab Roll, 2 pieces of Shrimp Nigiri, 2 pieces of Salmon Nigiri and Ginger Salad

: Tuna Nachos, Riverside Roll, Grizz Roll, Crunchy Crab Roll, 2 pieces of Shrimp Nigiri, 2 pieces of Salmon Nigiri and Ginger Salad Option 2 : Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Veggies, Fried Rice and Ginger Salad

: Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Veggies, Fried Rice and Ginger Salad Add Cupcake Pinot Grigio or Cabernet for $20

Online ordering available.

The Peabody: Easter Brunch in the Continental Ballroom. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $80 per adult, $28 per child ages 5-12

Easter Brunch at Terrace at the River Inn: Choose an entree and enjoy a three-course meal. $29-$58.

Includes soup or salad and dessert.

Menu

I hope you have a great weekend.