Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: April 17th-19th

Friday, April 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Transplant Foundation Blue and Green Day 901 Shine the light on organ and tissue donation.

Since 2003, April has been National Donate Life Month. The Mid-South Transplant Foundation has honored this annual event with a bike ride and festival to raise awareness and show support for more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners currently waiting on a life-saving organ transplant. This year, that support is online. How can you participate? Follow the 901 Blue and Green Day Facebook page for ways to show support including a profile picture frame, photo contest, organ donor sign-up, and more. Be sure and look west to the bridges over the Mississippi River on Friday. They’ll be brightly lit blue and green to shine the light on organ and tissue donation in 901 and the Mid-South.

Friday-Sunday, April 17-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vintage901 Virtual Vintage901 Spring Weekend The annual wine and food festival offers virtual tasting and special treats.

While the annual three-day extravaganza is postponed, Vintage901 is inviting you to a virtual celebration of all things wine. What can you expect? To start, enjoy a daily welcome from Vintage901 founder Stephanie Ferreira. Join in a toast to open each event. In addition, there will be offerings of live and pre-recorded video from select local partners, entertainment by some of Vintage901’s favorite musicians, access to recipes and chef demonstrations, a sommelier-led wine and food pairing, local vendor links, and more.

Be sure to stay in touch for new dates to be announced. Kym Clark with WMC-TV and grand sommelier Laurie Forster along with the Vintage901 crew are on standby for the real deal in the near future.

Salute!

Through April 25

× Expand "Mapa de Una Identidad (Map of an Identity)" by Maritza Davila "Twas Her Undoing" Exhibition in honor of Women's History Month has online gallery viewing.

Before March was so rudely interrupted, Art Village Gallery had an exciting, provocative new exhibition scheduled in honor of Women’s History Month. This year is the centennial of women’s right to vote. A special year indeed. The exhibition went up as folks were staying in. Without missing a beat, the gallery pivoted to an online viewing format. As the show comes to a close, this is the last week to enjoy a visual exploration of women and womanhood, voice and power.

Featured artists include Maritza Davila, Nkechi Ebubedike, Elizabeth Ekpetorson, Christina Nicola, Jin Huang Powell, and Yancy Villa. Names you recognize and identify with powerful work.

The gallery is open by appointment only for in-person viewing. Email to make an appointment and enjoy a glass of wine or two until we can gather together again in the near future.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Online Spring Plant Sale The MBG yearly fundraiser goes online.

Good news for all Mid-South gardeners, the annual Spring Plant Sale is happening — with extended dates — online for your convenience. Just order, set your pickup time, pay, and The Nursery at The Garden will deliver to your car. Many of the same plants you’d expect are available plus frequent new arrivals and additions.

The vast majority of plants are potted by volunteers and all are grown with the loving care of a plant enthusiast. Over the coming weeks, more will be added. You’ll find hundreds of varieties of perennials, a large selection of herbs, many new varieties of shrubs, and more. If you don’t see what you want in the online inventory, email your inquiry and a volunteer will check to see if it is in stock. Every dollar you spend benefits Memphis Botanic Garden. Added bonus, Garden members receive 10 percent off all purchases with a discount code.

Through May 10

× Expand All Community Events/Facebook Bigfoot: The Social Distancing Champion's Running Challenge Benefiting U.S. food banks including the Mid-South Food Bank.

I’ve been saving this last suggestion over the last several weeks for something playful, whimsical, or just plain goofy. This week’s suggestion checks all the boxes.

We all know that Bigfoot is the social distancing champion. Accept his virtual challenge and get commemorative gear mailed to your door while helping to support the Mid-South Food Bank and your sanity.

We all know that Bigfoot is the social distancing champion. Accept his virtual challenge and get commemorative gear mailed to your door while helping to support the Mid-South Food Bank and your sanity.