Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: April 10th-12th

Through April 30

× Expand Opera Memphis/Facebook 30 Days of Opera: Digital Edition Darren Kenneth Stokes performs a short opera, Movin’ Up in the World, directed by Dennis Whitehead Darling which premiered in 2014. Featuring music by Zachary Redler and words by Jerre Dye.

Time sure flies. The annual 30 Days of Opera is already almost halfway through. This year, Opera Memphis has certainly gotten clever in its offerings since announcing the digital edition. View Opera Memphis artists making pasta inspired by opera, starting the day to opera, and more. Enjoy daily videos on Facebook Live, Instagram, and Twitter. And the best part about digital is that if you’ve missed the previous sessions, they are still available for an encore.

Saturday, April 11, Noon

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore A Conversation with Harry Lennix, Hattiloo Theatre Harry Lennix videoconferences with fans via Zoom and Hattiloo Theatre.

Ekundayo Bandele of Hattiloo Theatre has really doubled down on keeping Memphis amused during quarantine. First up is a full performance of Bandele’s work titled If Scrooge Was a Brother from December 2014. I assumed he chose this performance as we cheer ourselves by stringing holiday lights for a touch of merriment.

According to Bandele, the choice was to highlight the same elements of privilege, greed, and discrimination that Dickens highlighted all those years ago. They are certainly thriving in our present society.

“As we have put life as we know it on hold, let’s liken that interruption to Eb Scroo's very interrupted night of sleep. May we all accept the challenge to grow through our current interrupted night of sleep to awaken with a heart of gratitude and generosity; a focus on family and forgiveness; and a greater sense of responsibility to each other.” — Ekundayo Bandele, Hattiloo Theatre

The gifts from Hattiloo do not end there. Fans of Harry Lennix can Zoom in on a video conference with the actor on Saturday at noon. You may have seen Lennix in The Blacklist, Matrix Reloaded, Justice League, and many other roles on film and television. All you have to do is stay home and visit hattiloo.org to join.

Ongoing

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Dan Keck and Indie Memphis Indie Memphis and Malco Movie Night Enjoy theater popcorn and independent films at home.

Would you like some popcorn with that movie? Of course, you would. Here’s your chance to have a movie night and support two local movie mavens. First, join Indie Memphis Movie Club where membership allows you to view new movies as well as classics. Movie choices are refreshed regularly. Three films are offered this weekend:

Sorry We Missed You, by filmmaker Ken Loach, is available until Friday, April 10th. This intimate drama follows a couple who lost their home in the 2008 financial crash and are desperate to get out of financial distress. They sell their only asset, a car, to buy a van, hoping to one day own a delivery franchise.

The Traitor, directed by Mario Bellocchio, is based on the real-life of Tommaso Buscetta, the first mafia informant in Sicily in the 1980s. It is available until April 16th.

The Whistlers, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, is about Christi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. To pull off a heist, Christi and her partner in crime, Gilda, embark on a trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language. This film is available until April 17th.

Finally, order your popcorn from Malco. Pick it up curbside at the location of your choice. Enjoy your movie night at home.

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Virginia State Parks Hoppin' Around Gtown Easter bunny makes home visits this year in Germantown.

Germantown Parks and Recreation has commissioned the Easter Bunny to hop around Germantown this Saturday and the Easter Bunny wants to see you. If you live in Germantown, you can schedule a personal drive-by visit from the Easter Bunny and challenge him to a dance-off. Easter Bunny will play the music; all you have to do is bust out your best moves right from your front lawn. Parents are encouraged to take a 10- to 15-second video of the dance battle and submit it via direct message on the Germantown Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Afterward, the Parks and Recreation department will be picking their top five dance-offs and posting the videos to their Facebook page for everyone to vote on who has the hoppiest moves.

If you are not signed up, the Easter Bunny will not be able to stop by your house. There's only a certain amount of homes he can visit, so sign up today. If you miss the sign-up, don’t worry, Easter Bunny will ride around Germantown neighborhoods from west to east and you can follow Parks and Recreation’s live map on Facebook to track the bunny’s truck as it makes its way to your neighborhood. Be ready and outside on your front lawn for the drive-by visit or wave as Easter Bunny passes your house.

All dance-off videos must be submitted by Monday, April 13. The Parks and Recreation department will post their top five videos for voting on Tuesday, April 14. Tell your friends and neighbors to vote for their favorite video. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Wednesday, April 15. The winners will receive awesome prizes, delivered directly to their home.

The Easter Bunny and Parks and Recreation staff will be following CDC guidelines and remaining by the vehicle. Easter Bunny fans are reminded to stay in their yard.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paradox Catering Easter Dinner, Brunch To-Go Order your holiday dinner from a smorgasbord of local restaurants.

According to WalletHub’s Easter survey, Americans will spend less on food, candy, and new outfits this year. Seventy percent will stay at home for the holiday and say that they appreciate family and health more during the current crisis.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering holiday meals for pick-up or delivery to help you celebrate with the family you cherish, at home, and in good health. Happy Easter!

Amerigo

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Bishop

The Capital Grille

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub —Also check out Saturday's Virtual Whiskey Tasting!

Char

Ciao Bella

Erling Jensen

Felicia Suzanne’s

Flight Restaurant Group

Folk's Folly

Hog Wild

Jim's Place Grille

Mardi Gras Memphis

Moondance Grill

Napa Café

Paulette’s

South Main Grocery

Stix

Sweetgrass

And get your Easter candy 20 percent off through Saturday at Dinstuhl’s.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.