Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 1-3

photograph by Timothy Norris / courtesy elvis presley enterprises

Graceland Exhibition Center, 3717 Elvis Presley

Through June 5th

You won’t need a spaceship to go to infinity and beyond and travel to the stars in this immersive exhibition of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, during which, of course, Starry Nights will make an appearance. Watch as the stars swirl across the night sky in a way that we can only imagine van Gogh might’ve seen. Celebrating the joy within work, this exhibit projects and animates more than 300 of his paintings as music fills the space. The exhibition will be on display through June 5th. Tickets can be purchased online; VIP packages are available.

Photograph by Stephen Leonardi | Unsplash

Dino-mite Extravaganza

Renasant Convention Center, 255 N. Main, Friday-Sunday, April 1-3

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central, Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3

The weather these days might be out of the ordinary, but at least we don’t have to worry about a meteor shower (I hope) — though we might have a case of a dinosaur invasion on our hands with two events dedicated to the reptilian (or maybe feathery) creatures

Over at the Renasant Convention Center, life-sized dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods have taken over for the weekend. Future paleontologists or those who were paleontologists in a past life can dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and much more. Tickets ($22+) can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, the folks at MoSH are in need of some paleontological help on the front lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion, where the dinos have left behind their fossils and clues about their lives and motives. At this Fossil Fest, you can walk like a dinosaur, dig for fossils, study plants, go on scavenger hunts, learn about the KT extinction, and so much more. Tickets ($28/adults, $13/children) can be purchased here.

photograph by bill simmons

Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper

Performances through April 10th

The stars for sure aligned when Playhouse on the Square decided to put on these two plays concurrently. The former of the two revolutionized the concept of modern theater in 1879 with its telling of Nora Helmer, a wife and mother who walks out on her family to find herself, and in the latter, written in 2017, Nora returns to tie up loose ends and complete her story on stage.

These productions will alternate each night Thursday-Saturday, and both productions will run on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photograph courtesy overton park conservancy

Overton Park Formal Gardens, 1928 Poplar

Saturday, April 2nd, 6-9 p.m.

While the Hollywood Walk of Fame might not lay a star down in honor of those who worked to prevent Interstate 40 from being built through Overton Park, the park is ready to celebrate “the little old ladies in tennis shoes” and other individuals and organizations who embody and uplift Overton Park Conservancy’s mission through volunteerism, activism, and leadership. The night’s celebration will consist of live music by Ensemble X, live painting by Jamond Bullock, an exclusive tasting of limited-edition Old Dominick whiskey, the Overton Park Stories collection by WYXR, and food and drinks.

Purchase tickets ($150) here. The attire is Midtown festive, with an option to wear your favorite sneakers to honor those ladies in tennis shoes.

painting by brittney boyd bullock /courtesy beverly and sam ross gallery

Beverly + Sam Ross Gallery at CBU, 650 East Parkway South

Friday, April 1st, 6-9 p.m.

Sure, we can saddle up in our spacesuits and explore the great beyond, but we can also pop on a cute outfit and instead explore “the space between us” at the Beverly + Sam Ross Gallery. The show by Brittney Boyd Bullock will be on display through April 29th and explores the artist’s story of her lineage through repetition, color, fiber, mixed-media, and abstraction.

Meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments at the opening reception.