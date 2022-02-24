Five Things to Do This Weekend: February 25-27

× Expand photograph by claire james / courtesy of stax museum Isaac Hayes' solid-gold desk, on display at the Stax Museum.

Closing Reception for “Solid Gold Soul”

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 McLemore

Friday, February 25th, 5-7 p.m.

It’s time to leap at your last chance to see the “Solid Gold Soul” exhibition at the Stax Museum before all the never-before-seen artifacts, photographs, film footage, and memorabilia go back into storage. This exhibit, which opened in August, has such beauties as a “prison suit with handcuffs” worn on stage by Isaac Hayes’ guitarist Harold Beane, rare photographs of Isaac Hayes and Otis Redding, rare video of the Bar-Kays, and rare records from the Bob Abrahamian Collection.

During the reception, you can chat with museum staff, have a snack, and enjoy live music by Keia Johnson and Tonya Dyson. Plus, get a sneak peak at the next temporary exhibition.

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Thursday, February 25th, 8 p.m. | Friday, February 26th, 8 p.m. | Saturday, February 27th, 2 p.m.

Don’t leap to any conclusions before you see New Moon Theatre’s latest production, which is all about leaping to conclusions. In Art, Serge buys an expensive painting of white diagonal lines across an all white background. Serge’s friend Marie laughs at the painting, believing the painting to be a joke and ultimately offending Serge. Soon, another friend is brought into the argument, and as their argument intensifies, the three border on destroying their friendships.

Tickets ($21, adult; $15.75, senior, student, military) for the show can be purchased online.

Novel, 387 Perkins

Saturday, February 26th, 6 p.m.

Poetry will leap off the page at the launch of Joshua Nguyen’s Come Clean. Nguyen’s collection of poetry explores the writer’s past trauma and interrogates the Asian-American masculine’s interaction with the domestic space. The launch will be in conversation with writers Jasmine Marie and Nadia Alexis.

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Saturday, February 26th, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Neil Armstrong might have said, “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” back in 1969, but, dare I say, another giant leap occurred in 1977 with the debut of the Star Wars universe. This weekend, you can experience that giant leap once again as MoSH shows New Hope on the big screen.

For the evening, mixers will be available as the Mandalorian Mercs, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans, show off their screen accurate Star Wars costumes. Plus, other props, artifacts, and models will be on display. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets ($23) can be purchased online. Ticket price includes a MoSH reusable cup.

673 N. Auburndale

Sunday, February 27th, 2-3 p.m.

This one might take a leap of faith, especially if you’re like me and are always just a little suspicious of mushrooms, no matter if they’re at the local Kroger or somewhere in Overton Park. But this class just might alleviate some of your mushroom-related anxieties because knowledge is power.

In addition to giving a preview of what’s to come for the 2022 Memphis Mushroom Festival, the class will feature a discussion on the Stoned Ape Theory, a dish (and recipe) from chef Kunal Jadhav of Cooking For A Cause Memphis, a lesson on lion's mane and wood-loving psilocybes, and a craft to finish off the day. The class is free and will be outdoors on an open grassy area, so feel free to bring a blanket or a chair.