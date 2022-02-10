Five Things to Do This Weekend — February 11-13

× Expand photograph by juan rojos

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 S. Cooper

Friday, February 11th, 6-8 p.m.

If your valentine can’t get enough of the bouquet of flowers you got them, stop on by the “Vanitas” opening reception, where floral motifs populate Juan Rojo’s stunning and bright paintings and drawings. Rojo’s work in this show is meant to remind the viewer of mortality, which can be romantic if you’re into that til-death-do-us-part kind of thing … or convenient if you’re trying to hint about the expiration of this relationship and soften the blow with some pretty images to distract the heartbroken.

“Vanitas” will be on display until March 1st, so you’ll have the rest of the month to pounce on the opportunity to cheese your way through the line about your lover being the true work of art inside the gallery.

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks Muddy's Bake Shop

Broad Avenue Arts District

Friday, February 11th, 5-8 p.m.

No Valentine’s Day is complete without a sweet for your sweetie, and if you really wanna spoil them, you could get them multiple sweets at Broad Avenue this Friday. For its Sweet Street tour, you can get a $5 punch card and sample mouth-watering treats from local businesses, like Sugar Ghost Ice Cream & Bubble Tea, City and State, Muddy’s Bakeshop, The Liquor Store, and more. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal if you ask me.

Plus, if you wanna get real sweet, you and your buddy can take a baking class from Muddy’s. For $75, the two of you will learn to make tender, crumbly butter cookies and cherry cream cheese icing from scratch. Muddy’s will offer two sessions: Friday at 5-7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30-4 p.m. For more information or to sign up, follow this link.

× Expand photograph courtesy mosh

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Friday, February 11th, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

When you think of your favorite love songs, I’d bet a great deal of money that at least one Motown tune comes to mind — perhaps one of Diana Ross’ ballads or a hit by Marvin Gaye. So bring your valentine, galentine, or palentine to MoSH for its Motown laser show this Friday. The set list includes recordings by The Temptations, The Four Tops, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, and the Queen of Motown, Diana Ross. The laser show will be recurring throughout the month of February on Fridays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets ($10) can be purchased online. (Check out MoSH’s Instagram for a sneak peek!)

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis animal services

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove

Friday-Sunday, February 11th-13th

Don’t have anyone to spend Valentine’s Day with? Need a buddy to cuddle on the couch and watch your favorite rom-coms or a buddy to spoil with puppuccinos and treats? Consider fostering a dog this weekend through MAS’ Valentine Sleepovers.

MAS will supply you with all the canine necessities, and you’ll be matched with a dog that suits your household’s need. Pick-up is on Thursday and Friday between noon and 4 p.m., and drop-off is on Sunday or Monday. And if you happen to find The One, this weekend, you can of course adopt! Find more information here and sign up online.

× Expand photograph by Louis "Ziggy" Tucker / courtesy orpheum theatre Lil Buck Riley leads the cast in Memphis Jookin': The Show

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main

Friday, February 11th, 8 p.m., and Saturday, February 12th, 8 p.m.

You know what’s always a great outing? Going to the theater, specifically the Orpheum. It can never disappoint and it certainly won’t disappoint this weekend with Memphis Jookin’: The Show, an ode to Memphis as the birthplace of the dance style known as Memphis Jookin’. Featuring Lil Buck alongside a cast of Memphis’ leading Jookin’ dancers, this original is premiering in Memphis before going on a national tour.

Audiences are invited to stay after the performances for a Q&A with the cast and production crew, who will share tidbits about the creation of the show, what it’s like to prepare for a national tour, and all about the ins and outs of Memphis Jookin’ and the artists featured in the show.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25-$55.