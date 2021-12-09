Five Things to Do This Weekend: December 10-12

× Expand photograph courtesy opera memphis

Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Parkway

Saturday-Sunday, December 11th-12th, 2-4 p.m.

🎶 On the fourth day of Christmas, Opera Memphis gave to me four carolers. 🎶 Well, I wasn’t exactly given four carolers, just the opportunity to gawk at them in the comfort of my car. I know that sounds creepy, but it’s less creepy than having four strangers show up at your door and serenade you as you stand there awkwardly and smile since you were caught off-guard, wondering if you should sing along or clap or sway, not knowing where you should put your hands, or how far you should open the door because if you open it too little it looks like you don’t trust the Christmas spirit but if you open it too wide, well, that’s a little presumptuous, and then after all that, when you close the door on them and you get a chance to breathe, you have to slowly lock the door so that it doesn’t make that clicking noise that might make the carolers think you have locked your door because they’ve made you uncomfortable, which they have, but you don’t want them to know that.

Maybe that’s just my social anxiety talking, but Opera Memphis has the perfect solution to the stress that comes with being serenaded. You go to them out of your own free will and sit back and relax as four carolers dressed in Victorian costume sing to you joyful Christmas tunes. And then, at their cue, you drive away into sweet bliss, and if you’re really feeling it you can swing back around or come back later when you take a break during your day of frantic, stressful Christmas shopping. Onto the next verse!

× Expand photograph memphis symphony orchestra

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Saturday, December 11th, 2:30-4:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

🎶 On the third day of Christmas, MSO gave to me three French horns. 🎶 And I said, “Thank you, Memphis Symphony Orchestra,” and then gently handed the instruments back because how could I take their instruments when doing so would deprive you of their magical holiday concert. Also, I can guarantee you their music will be drastically better than whatever I’d play — I barely made it out of those pre-recorder lessons in the third grade. Luckily, MSO is ready to woo you and me with their instrumental know-how in a montage of sorts that celebrates Memphis’ arts scene.

Tickets ($25-$75) can be purchased online.

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place

Saturday, December 11th, 10 a.m.-noon

Memphis Listening Lab, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, December 11th, 3-5 p.m.

🎶 On the second day of Christmas, Memphis writers gave to me two book signings. 🎶 Yes, that’s right on Saturday you can mosey on down to two whole book signings. The first one is for the children’s book, “The Impossible Sleepover,” by Memphian Amy Sharp, and it’s all about what the animals at the Memphis Zoo get up to after hours. Sharp will also do a reading that morning, so bring along the kids or grab a signed copy for a cute lil Christmas present to slide under the tree.

For later in the afternoon (if you aren’t all bookwormed out), Burke’s Book Store and Memphis Listening Lab have teamed up to host a book signing with eight local authors — Robert Gordon, Tom Graves, Ron Hall, Charles Hodges, Charles Hughes, David Less, Corey Mesler, and Sheree Thomas. From history to poetry and fiction, you’ll find something to your taste and maybe even something to the taste of the people on your gift-giving list.

× Expand photograph courtesy tennessee shakespeare company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s Tabor Stage, 7950 Trinity Road

Sunday, December 12th, 3 p.m.

🎶 On the first day of Christmas, TSC gave to me stories by Truman Capote. 🎶 Yes, that’s right that man who wrote In Cold Blood — you know, the true-crime novel about the joys of murder — also wrote about the joys of the holiday season. Sometimes, I have to remind myself that people can have many interests, but crime and Christmas do go hand-in-hand — after all, everyone’s house gets broken into on Christmas Eve by a man who eats your cookies and drinks your milk.

As part of its Southern Literary Salon, Tennessee Shakespeare Company is putting together a fun and festive reading of the entire “A Christmas Memory” by Capote as well as excerpted readings from his two other seasonal short stories, “One Christmas” and “The Thanksgiving Visitor.” In these stories, 9-year-old Buddy joins his best friend, a loving elderly cousin, in various holiday adventures. Very charming, I have to say. Following the readings, TSC will facilitate a discussion about Capote and his semi-autobiographical work. And as a fun treat, they’ll also have a few Haha Jones-inspired cocktails available for purchase.

Purchase tickets ($15-$27) by calling TSC’s box office at 901-759-0604 or by going to tnshakespeare.org. Additional readings will be on December 17th-18th at 7:30 p.m. and December 19th at 3:00 p.m.

× Expand photograph courtesy rhodes college / clough-hanson gallery

Clough-Hanson Gallery, Rhodes College, 2000 N. Parkway

Through Saturday, December 11th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

🎶 On the … oh wait … I’ve already gone through the days, haven’t I? I should’ve started with the sixth day of Christmas. Gosh, if only I had more foresight, if only I had put just a little bit more care into my calculations. I guess that’s something to work on — I’ll save that for my New Year’s Resolution. In the meantime, though, I’ll settle for a little self-reflection on the matter by going to see “The Photographer’s Shadow” exhibition at the Clough-Hanson Gallery. The exhibition of work by David Harper is all about what it means to care for someone or something, and in this exhibition, Harper blends pieces of his family history with enigmatic symbols, leaving behind hidden meanings and narratives. Sadly, this is the last weekend to see it, so last call for all.