Five Things to Do This Weekend — March 18-20

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Friday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

I say, “High,” you say, “Low.” You say, “Why?” And I say, “I don’t know.” Oh no, how have we gotten here, not able to compromise on high vs. low, a scenario that only seems likely in a Beatles song? If only the Beatles had suggested something we could do about it, so we could enjoy our weekend. If only there was a list of “Five Things to Do This Weekend,” where maybe, just maybe, we could find our answer instead of looking to the guys who live in a yellow submarine. … Now that I’ve trapped you this far into the paragraph, I can say with absolute certainty that Opera Memphis has just the solution with its latest production, Pygmalion 2.0, where you’re bound to come across at least a few highs and lows as the characters try to find the perfect lover, if sucha thing even exists.

Pygmalion 2.0 pairs Gaetano Donizetti’s Il Pigmalione with Robert Paterson and David Cote’s opera Three Way’s first act, The Companion. While Donizetti’s work takes inspiration from Ovid’s Pygmalion, who falls in love with his sculpture of what he believes to be the perfect lady, The Companion leans less towards classical literature and more towards “Are robots going to replace humanity?” territory as Maya tries to program her android lover named Joe to check all the boxes, emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Tickets ($40-$60) for the show can be purchased online. Opera Memphis will host a pre-show talk beginning 45 minutes before the start time at each performance. Plus, there will be a post-show cabaret open to all patrons immediately following the performance.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

You say, “Stop,” and I say, “Go, go, go.” Oh no, please go to the event I cherry-picked just for you. After all, I know you won’t want to miss MBG’s annual welcome to spring. And by a welcome to spring, I mean a Cherry Blossom Picnic — and by picnic, I don’t just mean a blanket and a basket; I mean a whole shebang: Asian-inspired food trucks, a cash bar with Cherry Blossom cocktails, and fun with guided tours of the Japanese Garden at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Stax Academy’s 901 Taiko demonstration at 10 a.m., tea ceremony demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and crafts and games, including origami and koi windsocks. The cherry on top: The event is free with garden admission.

TONE, 2234 Lamar

Through Saturday, March 19

The Beatles might have sung, “I don’t know why you say goodbye. I say hello, hello, hello.” But listen, I get it: Sometimes you gotta say goodbye, just like we gotta say goodbye to TONE’s exhibition of Rahn Marion’s work this weekend. It’s sad, but it’s true.

Marion’s “Ecce Homo” takes familiar religious narratives and challenges it by centering the Black queer experience within each painting. While at TONE, you can also check out another ongoing exhibition, “You Can Dance Underwater and Not Get Wet.” Of this exhibition, artist Kevin Brisco says, “This show is an exploration of dance as a means of performance, escape, retreat, and rebellion. … In this work I wish to bring a permanency to the ephemeral moments of connection, of happiness, of joy that are so fleeting but so thoroughly felt on the dance floor.”

TONE is open Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.

Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m. | Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m.

You say, “Yes,” I say, “No.” (I say, “Yes,” but I may mean, “No.”) — I was going to try to do something clever with this line, but to tell you the truth, I just don’t have the brain power, and with all due respect to John, Paul, George, and Ringo, it doesn’t seem to me like they had a lot of brain power going into crafting this song. But you know, a group in Memphis always has their brain power grooving and creative juices flowing — yes, that’s right, the Hot Foot Honeys.

This weekend, Memphis’ only professional tap dance company is hitting the Buckman stage with their ninth annual spring showcase of music, dance, spoken word, and film. Each choreographer will explore their female inspirations — from Maya Angelou and Judy Garland to mythological characters and personal relationships.

The finale at both shows will feature a B.S. Chorus, a curtain call routine from the 1930s that all tap dancers should know. Following the company bow, anyone who knows the routine can join the company on stage to perform it to “We Were Rock and Roll” by Janelle Monae. (And for the audience-participation enthusiast, Marianne Bell, artistic director, has made a YouTube tutorial, so you can learn the dance backwards and forwards even if you’ve never tapped in your life.)

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Sunday, March 20, 3 p.m.

Let’s say two of the Beatles rise from the dead and join the living members to collectively ask you, “Why, why, why, why, why, why, do you say, ‘Goodbye, goodbye, bye, bye’?” You say, “I don’t know,” and then you change your mind and say, “Hello.” And bam, you’ve just invited the ghostly Beatles to possess you, and now you gotta join them on a reunion tour. My suggestion for this scenario: Just take a second and ask yourself, why, why, why didn’t you pull an Irish Goodbye and go see Arán & Im instead hanging with these Brits?

Arán & Im, which translates to “Bread and Butter,” celebrates the Irish language, land, and food. During the interactive performance, Manchán Magan bakes sourdough bread while offering insights about Irish culture and language. Before the 70 minutes are up, audience members will be able to try a bit of bread and even spread a bit of butter over it — butter they’ll churn themselves from Irish cream.

Tickets, which can be purchased online or by calling (901) 759-0604, range from $15-$27, including reduced pricing for seniors (age 62+) and students (age +/-22, with identification).