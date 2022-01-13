Five Things to Do This Weekend — January 14-17

× Expand "Welcome to Memphis" original oil painting by J. M. Croy

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Opens Friday, January 14th, 7:30 p.m.

They say, “Take me out to the ballgame,” but never, “Take me out to the theater.” And this might be a controversial opinion, but the drama in baseball is lackluster when compared to the theater. Nine innings of watching grown men play catch are a real drag, but two to three acts of skillfully written dialogue, compelling characters, and a lasting impression? Count me in. And yes, I know baseball is a good ole American pastime, but a play like Our Town, Theatre Memphis’ latest production, is an American classic. Set at the turn of the twentieth century, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores the small-town life of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, as the Stage Manager narrates an immortal tale of love, marriage, family, and death. And correct me if I’m wrong, but those literary themes can’t really be replicated on a baseball diamond, though splashes of baseball do appear on Our Town’s stage.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 901-682-8323. Performances will run through January 30th. Evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees beginning at 2 p.m. For a full schedule of performances, visit Theatre Memphis’ website.

Plus, while you’re at the theater, you can check out the exhibition of paintings of local Memphis landmarks by Jane M. Croy.

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Friday, January 14th, 6:30-9 p.m.

I hope I haven’t lost you by disparaging the American pastime of baseball, but this weekend, MoSH is turning to another one of America’s favorite pastimes that’ll lift your spirits — beer, beer, and more beer. Plus, MoSH’s Science of Beer goes beyond just providing a lovely sampling of the beverage from a slew of local breweries. With mini-lectures and beer-themed activities and games, they will impart upon you sacred knowledge about the elixir that you will be able to utilize and show off at your next beer-enthused event

Tickets ($50) can be purchased online. Proceeds will go towards funding MoSH education and outreach programs. Each guest will receive a commemorative 16 oz. glass, tasting card, and a map of the event.

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Saturday, January 15th, 1-2 p.m.

Are you more book-smart or street-smart? Well, this weekend at Elmwood Cemetery, you can exercise both your book-smart and street-smart muscles at this very popular indoor presentation that dives into the deep history of some of this city's most well-traveled roads. Tickets ($20) can be purchased online.

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Saturday, January 15th, 2 p.m.

A mummy has gotten loose from the Pyramid. Three young kids encounter a magical creature on the Greenway. A lady in traffic strikes a bargain with a demon. Sounds like a wild time, even for Memphis, and these are the premises of just three of the 15 short stories in Malfunction Junction: Stops, Starts, Wrong Turns & Dead-Ends. The anthology, written by eight local authors, explores a range of genres, not just the fantastical, and all of the stories are set in your favorite city of Memphis. This weekend, some of the contributors will be at Novel for a panel and a book signing.

National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry

Monday, January 17th, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

It’s a three-day weekend, but Monday is a time of remembrance and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For the day, the National Civil Rights Museum is putting on a hybrid celebration, with free admission to the museum. Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support the Mid-South Food Bank and to give blood to support the Vitalant Blood Drive if they can. (Both organizations experienced critical shortages during the pandemic, and anyone donating blood will receive a free admission pass for up to four people any day in 2022.) The museum will also offer voter education, empowerment, and registration information as well as COVID vaccine information. Register for MLK Day tickets here.

The virtual celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians, a special salute to Dr. King’s life and legacy by museum educator and historian Ryan Jones as “DJ Thriller,” and a spoken word tribute by Carin Malone, aka Writeous Soul. The virtual event is free and can be watched starting at 8:00 a.m. Register for the livestream link here.

Plus, at 10 a.m., kids can check out the “King Day for the Small But Mighty,” where Dory Lerner will share ideas for children and families to remember Dr. King, his character, and the virtues he taught around love, peace, and justice. Register here for the livestream link.