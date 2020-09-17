Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 18th-20th

Magnolia Homes, Communities in Collierville

Friday-Sunday, September 18-20. Continues weekends through October 4

View some exceptional communities, furnished models, and showcase homes during the 10th Annual Live Life Well showcase event. These modern designs in desirable communities represent the pinnacle of home craftsmanship in the Memphis area.

View all six communities online and the hundreds of home designs with amenities, nearby schools, shopping, and services to suit your lifestyle. This year appointments are required to view them in person.

Once you’ve found your perfect home, be sure to vote in Memphis magazine’s Home Remodel Photo Contest. Submissions poured in through September 14. Now help us choose a winner. That lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card from Orion Federal Credit Union.

Backbeat Tours, 197 Beale

Friday-Saturday, September 18-19, 1:30 p.m. Continues Monday-Saturday through November 1

Let’s head outside and enjoy this flawless fall weekend weather. What better way to spend a weekend than as a tourist in Memphis? Backbeat Tours is offering an eight-person maximum walking tour with a knowledgeable guide of Beale Street’s colorful history. From the early days of sin and vice to its heyday as the center of the city’s vibrant African-American culture, you’ll explore the stories behind the legends and the musicians, gangsters, politicians, and crooks who helped make Beale Street the “Home of the Blues.”

Points of interest will include:

A. Schwab

Handy Park

Old Lansky’s

Saloon Row

“The Castle of Missing Men”

South Memphis Farmers Market, Corner of Mississippi Boulevard and South Parkway East

Saturday, September 19, 10:30 a.m. Continues every Saturday through October 10

Meet Lindsey Pender, research and evaluation specialist at The Works Inc. and creator of Glide Rides, at the South Memphis Farmers Market for another fun way to enjoy your city under a perfect sky this weekend.

Routes change up with every outing. You might find yourself at the Metal Museum, Martyrs’ Park, Stax Museum, or MLK Plaza.

Wherever you end up, you’ll be in good company during this fun, easy community bike ride intended for all ages and experience levels.

Arrive early if you would like to borrow a bike or air up your tires. There are a limited number of adult-sized bicycles available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Be ready to roll out at 10:40 a.m. The group leaves with or without you.

Online from Washington County Convention Center, deltabluesms.org

Saturday, September 19

Are you missing all the great festivals from our region as much as I am? Some are coming back virtually — like the Mississippi Delta Blues & Heritage Festival. Take in all the heritage and hear all the blues you want for free, streamed live on the festival Facebook page or YouTube. Of course, a donation is gladly accepted to continue sharing this art form with the world.

The festival celebrates the contributions that the Mississippi Delta Blues culture has made to the American story and helps to preserve that culture. Globally recognized as one of America’s most important musical forms, Delta Blues is a major catalyst for American popular culture, existing in both a folk context and as a product of the commercial music industry. Early blues developed out of the work-songs, love-songs, slow drags, rags, and spirituals from the Delta, becoming the emotional and literary voice of black singers across the South, preserved and showcased to larger general audiences as the legacy of a living culture.

While you’re here, read about the great Bobby Rush who recently released a new album, Rawer Than Raw. Alex Greene will tell you all all about it.

Online from Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, memphislibrary.org

Saturday, September 19, 2 p.m.

Memphis Public Libraries is hosting a Pirates Raid event in honor of International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Saturday. Go online and you will find escape rooms, crafts, pirate trivia, treasure hunts, and more.

The week culminates with the “page-to-screen” book club in a virtual setting. Read the novel by William Goldman, the source material for the beloved movie adaptation of the same name. Get a copy of the book at the Humanities Desk on the 2nd Floor of the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. Read the book, then watch the movie. The library has a small number of DVDs available to borrow and it is available through some streaming services. Now you are set to join a virtual discussion about the book and the movie.

Aye, even if you don't have a chance to read the book or have never seen the movie, you are welcome to join and participate in the conversation. This 1987 cult classic is hailed as one of the most quotable movies ever made.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.