Five Things To Do (Mostly From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: March 20th-22nd

From the editor: We know that this is a trying time for many of you. But the weekend is still upon us, and there are still ways to enjoy our city. Many of these are virtual events, keeping in mind everyone's good health. At a time when we are physically distant, we can still come together.

There’s power in collective action, even if not physically. That’s why this year’s popular fundraiser for the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County has created Dream Teams — an opportunity for you to join with your neighbors virtually and get active on your own. Join one of the virtual teams, led by an adorable member of the Humane Society family, and complete the 5K on your own, at your own pace.

And, there are now more ways to win. When you set out on your run, walk, or cheering session, snap a photo of yourself and post it to your Instagram story. Tag Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County in your story to be entered to win an awesome prize basket.

If running isn’t your thing, then join the fundraising challenge and help raise money for the Humane Society from the comfort of your home. Simply join a team and start promoting.

As things seem to be changing rapidly, the Memphis Zoo has taken the initiative to bring the zoo to you. A new #BringTheZooToYou interactive social media program is now online:

Zoo Dude hosted by Chief Zoological Officer Matt Thompson — Wed. and Sun., 8 a.m., Sat., noon.

Zoo News "hosted" by penguin brothers Casey and Kelso — Mon.-Sun., 9 a.m.

Virtual Wild Encounters hosted by members of the Animal Interpreter Team, Mon.-Fri., 12:30 p.m.

Visit online to wish Rowan, a Sumatran Orangutan, happy birthday. He was born via cesarean section on March 19, 2016 to proud parents, Jahe (mother) and Tombak (father). Rowan, which means “little red head,” is a big boy now that he has turned four.

Happy Birthday Rowan!

Hoof it, bike it, watch it, or drive it. However you want to explore some of Memphis’ finest attractions, we’ve got some really spectacular social-distance approved options:

Walk the Dixon Gardens and enjoy blooming tulips galore. Note that the gallery is closed, but earth’s art abounds in the gardens.

and enjoy blooming tulips galore. Note that the gallery is closed, but earth’s art abounds in the gardens. Did you know that the Downtown Memphis Commission launched a Historic Beale Street Walking Tour a few years ago? Just download the app onto your smartphone and get to know Memphis history a little better. A great way to cure cabin fever while learning about your city.

The Old Forest in Overton Park has been waiting for you to discover the old-growth hidden along the trails since 1900 when the park opened. Good thing you waited though. Now there is a 1.4-mile limestone running trail, over a mile of paved trails, and four miles of unpaved walking paths, including the popular Old Forest Loop. The one-mile loop begins just inside the arched gate between Rainbow Lake Playground and Overton Bark and contains 35 markers to guide your walk. Here's a map to download.

Dust off your bike and grease the wheels. Now is a good time to bike the Greenline to Shelby Farms Park. Take this scenic route through Memphis for some much-needed fresh air and the natural beauty of springtime. Visit the buffalo at Shelby Farms Park, walk around the lake, and reconnect with nature.

But what if it’s raining outside? We hear you. That’s why taking virtual tours of two Memphis museums is a great way to spend the weekend. Tour the Brooks Museum through their eMuseum link or the Dixon Gallery , as well as other museums around the world through virtual tours at #MuesumFromHome . You’re welcome.

through their eMuseum link or the , as well as other museums around the world through virtual tours at . You’re welcome. Lastly, go for a drive to Memphis Botanic Garden. The gardens are open and admission is free. The drive through the blooming cherry trees lining the street on your way to the Garden is particularly stunning. It’s an instant pick-me-up for those who need spirits lifted.

Local businesses want to help you through the next two weeks and beyond. It’s a symbiotic relationship. Local businesses need you as well to get through the next two weeks and beyond. Toby Sells has compiled a helpful list of local eatery and brewery offerings to get us through these strange times.

To make your time more enjoyable at home, Novel is offering delivery Mon.-Fri. plus curbside pickup. Burke’s Book Store is open and offering curbside pickup. South Main Book Juggler is also offering curbside pickup.

As a service to our seniors, the most compromised in our community, many national stores are offering a Senior Shopping Hour from 8-9 a.m. We hope you will support our local businesses first, but the next best thing if you need dry goods — toilet tissue, anyone? — is a safe hour to shop at Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Target, and Dollar General.

You’re all comfy at home with a local brew, a hot meal from your local restaurant, and a good book — now what?

Consider buying something to make yourself feel good and help others in the community. Art from the estate of local designer and collector Jimmy Beck was generously gifted to four of his most beloved local charities, Church Health, MIFA, Calvary Episcopal, and WKNO. These works were to be viewed during a silent auction at a local architect firm. They are now available for viewing online. You have until April 2nd at 4 p.m. to procure one of these magnificent works for yourself and give a little something back.

As well, the annual Think Pink Luncheon and Auction benefiting breast cancer research was scheduled for March in honor of Women’s History Month. While the luncheon is canceled, the auction will now be live and online this Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Get some great items while honoring women’s history and breast cancer research.

Get online before it’s going, going, gone!

