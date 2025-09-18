Five Things To Do In Memphis

× Expand photography courtesy mbg

Radians Amphitheater At Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, September 19, 8-11 p.m.

You know them from their iconic single, “Shout!” Now the Isley Brothers are coming to the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheater for the Live at the Garden series. You can purchase tickets here.

× Expand photography by itsjusthalo

Circuit Playhouse

Through October 5

See Agatha Christie’s fan-favorite novel come to life on Playhouse on the Square’s stage. With heavy snowfall on the tracks, the Orient Express comes to a halt, but a murder is discovered! Dun dun! Detective Hercule Poirot must save the day.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

× Expand photography courtest mmf

Overton Park

Saturday, September 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For all you, fungi(s), fungals, and funpals, the Memphis Mushroom Festival is the place to be. This year’s festival is free to attend and promises workshops, a market featuring regional artisans, cooking demos, and eco and wellness activities. So much to learn and so much to do! Find a full schedule here.

× Expand photography courtesy Mid-South Balloon Festival

Mid-South Balloon Festival

Saturday-Sunday, September 20-21, 3-10 p.m.

Take flight this weekend at the Mid-South Balloon Festival, formerly the Collierville Balloon Festival, where more than 20 hot air balloons will go up, up, and away. Festival-goers can take a flight in the early morning around sunrise or early evening, or a tethered balloon ride during festival hours. The fest will also have live music, delicious eats from food trucks and local vendors, a kids’ zone, arts and crafts,carnival rides, midway games, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Kick off the morning with a free dawn ascension featuring participating hot air balloons before the festival starts, and at the end of the evening, see the balloons glow during the Balloon Glow. (Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the display.) Purchase tickets ($15-$20) here.

× Expand Anthony Lee, River Coral: Riverview, 2024, Acrylic on Canvas, 36 x 24 inches, Courtesy of Demetrius Boyland

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Through Sunday, September 21

It’s the last weekend to see “Horizon Lines” at the Dixon. With artworks by three Memphis painters, Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee (no relation), and Sowgand Sheikholeslami, this exhibit showcases landscapes and landscape-influenced pieces created in Arkansas, along the corridor of US Highway 61, each artist rendering their own interpretation of the flat topography of the Delta and its sunsets, cypress trees, waters, and the aging remnants. Admission to the Dixon is free.