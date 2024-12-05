Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy Kelley & Associates Advertising

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Saturday, December 7, 7 – 11 p.m.

You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I’m telling you why: Stumbling Santas are comin’ downtown. They’re donating toys, heading to bars, spreading lots of Christmas joy at all of their stops. Join the Stumbling Santas downtown.

All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy donation appropriate for a preschool-age child under 5 or a cash donation for Porter-Leath, and dress in your best festive attire! Planned stops include Rum Boogie Café, King’s Palace Café Tap Room, Silky O’Sullivan’s, The Absinthe Room, Blues Hall Juke Joint, Alfred’s, Courtside Grill, and Tin Roof. More info on the pub crawl here.

Those who can’t make it to the Stumbling Santa event can still donate online or by dropping off toys at Poplar Plaza (corner of Highland and Poplar) on Thursday to Saturday, December 5th to 7th; WMC Action News 5 (1960 Union) on Friday to Saturday, December 13th to 14th; or IKEA (7900 IKEA Way) on Friday to Saturday, December 20th to 21st. For more information and to view Porter-Leath’s wish list, visit here.

Crosstown Concourse

Friday, December 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la! ’Tis the Season of Delight! Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la! Go we now to Crosstown Concourse! Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la!

That’s right, you can kick off the holiday season at Crosstown with a night of festivities at the Crosstown Concourse’s annual atrium lighting complete with live music, hot chocolate, seasonal cocktails, holiday-themed games, crafts, family photos, and more. Plus Crosstown Arts will screen A Christmas Story for free and will open its residency studios for its Open Studio event. Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la!

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, December 7, 1 – 11 p.m.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. And there will be lots of singing — and just plain old sound — at the Raised by Sound Fest this Saturday. Starting at 1 p.m., you can expect a lineup of free music from Blue Tom Records (revue), fosterfalls, HeartBreak Hill Trio, Cut Worms, and Hurray for the Riff Raff (solo). Then there’s the main event — J Spaceman & John Coxon of Spiritualized doing a live score to William Eggleston’s Stranded in Canton — but it’s sold-out, so unless you already have tickets, you snooze, you lose, baby. There is a ticketed after-party with a DJ set by the Black Keys and performances by Lil Noid and Tommy Wright III. You can still get tix ($65.87) here.

Metal Museum

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Last Christmas I gave you my heart, and I’m afraid I can’t top that this year. I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to find something at the Metal Museum’s Holiday Sip + Shop, where there’s a curated selection of handcrafted gifts and unique treasures from talented artisans. Even if I can’t find anything, I can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly cava and delicious cookies while I browse.

(P.S. Don’t forget about the St. Jude Marathon that might affect your driving path. You’ll be able to access the museum via the highway and Crump Blvd.)

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, December 7, 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Christmas time is here. … I’m singing the song from A Charlie Brown Christmas if you can’t tell, not just making a statement. It’s also the only part of the song that I know. I usually just mumble the other lyrics. I never bothered to learn the song, or really most Christmas songs. Oh well. That’s not the point. The point is that A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage is coming to Memphis, bringing my mom’s second-favorite animated Christmas movie to the stage. Tickets ($30-$60) can be purchased here.