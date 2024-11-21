Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy molly willmott events

The Kent

Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.

Have yourself a merry little cocktail this weekend at a holly, jolly cocktail festival. You’ll enjoy sweet treats and jingle along to holiday tunes. Each ticket includes 12 sample-sized signature cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports Volunteer Memphis, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list. Purchase your ticket(s) here for $54. Door tickets are $65 and are not guaranteed.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis potters' guild Pottery by Agnes Stark

St. Anne Catholic Church

Friday, November 22, 5-8 p.m. | Saturday, November 23, 10-5 p.m. | Sunday, November 24, 11-4 p.m.

Start your holiday shopping with a three-day ceramic showcase of functional pottery, decorative sculptures, ornaments, and more. While there, you can meet the Memphis artists behind the ceramics; you can find a list of those in the Guild here.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, November 24, 3 p.m.

Opera Memphis, in co-production with the University of Memphis, presents the neoclassical brilliance of Igor Stravinsky and the sublime poetry of W.H. Auden. In The Rake’s Progress, a certain Tom Rakewell deserts his lover and sells his soul to the devil in exchange for fame and influence. Essentially. It’s a show that has inspired Faust, Damn Yankees, Rosemary's Baby, and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Tickets ($20-$40) can be purchased here. There will be a free pre-show talk an hour before each performance in the upstairs choral suite, during which Opera Memphis' artistic team will provide insights into the opera’s themes, music, and production.

× Expand Photography by Selavie Photography

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This winter, the Brooks will be introducing its Winter Art Garden, with its inaugural artist being Greely Myatt. He’ll be using found objects like scrap metal, neon, and discarded signage to create Starry, Starry — an illuminated starscape on the museum's plaza.

To celebrate the newest temporary addition to the Brooks’ landscape, the museum is hosting a Starry Bazaar where art and culture meet seasonal charm. This enchanting event transforms the museum into a winter wonderland filled with local artisans, handcrafted goods, and unique treasures. Enjoy music, warm beverages, and holiday-themed activities for the whole family. Register here for this free event.

× Expand photography by patricia possel

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, November 23, 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, November 24, 2:30 p.m.

New Ballet Ensemble’s NutRemix returns to the stage this weekend, bringing its take on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. With a story set on Beale Street, this performance, presented by Nike, blends ballet, hip-hop, flamenco, Memphis jookin’, and West African dance. For it, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band puts a fresh spin on the original score, mixing in Duke Ellington’s and Booker T. and the M.G.’s classics. Since its conception in 2002, the show has become a beloved tradition for Memphis. Get your tickets ($29-$64) for the show here.