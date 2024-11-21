Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography courtesy molly willmott events
Holiday Spirits: A Christmas Cocktail Affair
The Kent
Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.
Have yourself a merry little cocktail this weekend at a holly, jolly cocktail festival. You’ll enjoy sweet treats and jingle along to holiday tunes. Each ticket includes 12 sample-sized signature cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports Volunteer Memphis, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list. Purchase your ticket(s) here for $54. Door tickets are $65 and are not guaranteed.
photography courtesy memphis potters' guild
Pottery by Agnes Stark
Memphis Potters Guild Holiday Show and Sale: Opening Reception
St. Anne Catholic Church
Friday, November 22, 5-8 p.m. | Saturday, November 23, 10-5 p.m. | Sunday, November 24, 11-4 p.m.
Start your holiday shopping with a three-day ceramic showcase of functional pottery, decorative sculptures, ornaments, and more. While there, you can meet the Memphis artists behind the ceramics; you can find a list of those in the Guild here.
The Rake’s Progress
Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Friday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, November 24, 3 p.m.
Opera Memphis, in co-production with the University of Memphis, presents the neoclassical brilliance of Igor Stravinsky and the sublime poetry of W.H. Auden. In The Rake’s Progress, a certain Tom Rakewell deserts his lover and sells his soul to the devil in exchange for fame and influence. Essentially. It’s a show that has inspired Faust, Damn Yankees, Rosemary's Baby, and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
Tickets ($20-$40) can be purchased here. There will be a free pre-show talk an hour before each performance in the upstairs choral suite, during which Opera Memphis' artistic team will provide insights into the opera’s themes, music, and production.
Photography by Selavie Photography
Starry Bazaar
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
This winter, the Brooks will be introducing its Winter Art Garden, with its inaugural artist being Greely Myatt. He’ll be using found objects like scrap metal, neon, and discarded signage to create Starry, Starry — an illuminated starscape on the museum's plaza.
To celebrate the newest temporary addition to the Brooks’ landscape, the museum is hosting a Starry Bazaar where art and culture meet seasonal charm. This enchanting event transforms the museum into a winter wonderland filled with local artisans, handcrafted goods, and unique treasures. Enjoy music, warm beverages, and holiday-themed activities for the whole family. Register here for this free event.
photography by patricia possel
NutRemix
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, November 23, 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, November 24, 2:30 p.m.
New Ballet Ensemble’s NutRemix returns to the stage this weekend, bringing its take on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. With a story set on Beale Street, this performance, presented by Nike, blends ballet, hip-hop, flamenco, Memphis jookin’, and West African dance. For it, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band puts a fresh spin on the original score, mixing in Duke Ellington’s and Booker T. and the M.G.’s classics. Since its conception in 2002, the show has become a beloved tradition for Memphis. Get your tickets ($29-$64) for the show here.